Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wants Gunners to sign star who “has everything”

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged Mikel Arteta to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

According to the ‘Romford Pele,’ he admits that he loves the Brighton midfielder and has said that he has ‘got everything.

Although Bissouma was being considered by the Gunners, Brighton managed to keep their star midfielder after the deadline expired.

Arsenal is reported to be in talks with a number of clubs about Bissouma’s move.

Parlour is urging the Gunners’ boss, despite Arsenal’s poor start to this season, to make a deal for the star.









“I’ve said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player,” Parlour revealed to talkSPORT.

“I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

“I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass.

“He probably could score a few more goals I should imagine, but he’s not in the position to score goals. He’s the one that is going to keep everything ticking.”

Arsenal are currently sat in 13th place with two wins and three losses to their name.

Brighton is fourth and the Seagulls are fourth. However, they have only lost one point to Everton thus far this campaign.

Bissouma said recently: “The most important thing for me is to play football. I am just happy when I play football, the rest is handled by my agent, it is his job.

“Football is all about going step by step and it is all I am trying to do.

“If I didn’t go [last] summer, maybe it is because it was not my time to go; my time will come.”













Rumours also suggest that Liverpool and Manchester City might be interested in Bissouma.

Manchester United are reported to be looking at an alternative approach in the event of Declan Rice’s disappearance.