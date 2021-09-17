Arsenal amid Barcelona transfer interest Wants to promote Charlie Patino 17 to First Team!

CHARLIE PATINO is set to get promoted to Arsenal’s first-team amid interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona, reports say.

Mikel Arteta will give the 17-year old midfielder a place in the first team.

That is according to the Mirror, who are reporting that Patino has impressed his senior teammates in first-team training.

Patino is thought to be more promising than Jack Wilshere who rose through the ranks at Arsenal.

The attention of Europe has been drawn to his youth performances for England and Arsenal.

Barca is the most prominent club following Patino’s development.

But Football. London is reporting that the Gunners have no intention of selling Patino and they are ready to offer him a new contract.

Next week, the youngster will have his chance to play in the Carabao Cup against League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Brian Stapleton – who scouted Patino whilst he was playing for Luton Town – says he’s the best youngster he’s seen.

Arsenal should learn from Manchester City’s success in nurturing Phil Foden’s meteoric rise.

Stapleton told Goal: “Of all the years I’ve been scouting, he’s the best kid I’ve ever seen.

“I got a tip-off about Charlie from a guy, so I went over there and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“He was 11 and I think he was playing in the Under-13s, and I was like ‘wow’.

“His first touch was unbelievable, his vision, his awareness of space. He was way ahead of his years. He was like a savant on the pitch.

“I made a phone call to my head of my department at Arsenal at the time, Sean O’Connor.

“Sean O’Connor discovered Jack Wilshere and he said to me that Charlie is the best player who has ever walked through the doors at Hale End.”

He added: “There is a pathway that Arsenal have got for him and he’s probably going down the same pathway as Phil Foden at Manchester City.”