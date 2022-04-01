‘Arrow’ & ‘The Hobbit’ Star Manu Bennett Joins ‘Perfect Addiction’

EXCLUSIVE: ArrowAnd The Hobbit actor Manu Bennett is joining Kiana Madeira (Trinkets), Ross Butler (13 Reasons You Should Care) and Matthew Noszka (Star) in YA movie Perfect Addiction.

Filming will begin in Poland Monday.

Written by Stephanie Sanditz (The High LifeCastille Landon will direct the production.Fear of Rain(), the story revolves around Sienna Lane who is a successful boxing coach and discovers that Jax, her reigning champ, has been cheating with her sister. Kayden, her arch-nemesis, is the man she sets out to dethrone. Bennett will play Julian, the MMA coach to Kiana Madeira’s Sienna.

Producers are Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer, JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt, and Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Executive producers are Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz, Wattpad’s Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey. Endeavor Content handles sales.

The film is based on Claudia Tan’s bestselling novel that garnered 81 million reads on social storytelling platform Wattpad. It won the People’s Choice Award at the 2015 Wattys.

Bolt and Constantin, who were formerly part of the German powerhouse Constantin, are re-united in the movie. Resident Evil movie franchise, assassin action movie Polar Mads Mikkelsen stars as Vanessa Hudgens. Video-game adaptation. Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich.

Bennett, a New Zealand actor, is most well-known for his roles in Spartacus, Arrow, The Shannara ChroniclesAnd The HobbitMovie series in which he played the feared Orc Azog

Gersh & Zero Gravity Management represent Bennett.