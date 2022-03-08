Arnold Schwarzenegger shares an update on the Twins Sequel Triplets following Ivan Reitman’s death

It is a sequel to the Arnold Schwarzenegger- and Danny DeVito-led comedy TwinsThe project has been in development since 2012. It is now officially called TripletsSince December last year,, has made significant progress. Unfortunately, Ivan Reitman (director), who was helmed the program, passed away in December. TwinsAnd he was planning to return. TripletsAt 75, he passed away on February 12th. Schwarzenegger shares an update on where Triplets currently stands following Reitman’s death.

The Arnold Sports Festival took place in Columbus, Ohio. Although fitness and sports were the main focus, Arnold Schwarzenegger spent some of his time talking about his future projects. The topic of TripletsThis is what the actor said (via). Arnold Fans):

We were unable to complete the project because Ivan Reitman, the man who had directed Twins, had died. We’ll just have to wait until the whole thing cools off before we can redress it. But that’s a project suppose to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project.

It was expected that Ivan Reitman would die, which would impact the development. TripletsBut as it stands, Arnold Schwarzenegger along with all others involved in the project are pushing for it. That’s not to say TripletsThe film is being scrapped. But, at the very minimum, a new director must be hired in the next months to ensure that production can still start in October. It seems like the sequel is now on much more unstable ground than it was just a few short months ago.

Twins marked Arnold Schwarzenegger’s entry into the world of comedy after becoming famous from action movies like Conan the Barbarian The TerminatorWhile Danny DeVito was most well-known for his role as Louie de Palma on the ABC series, Taxi. The comedy was based on the 1988 film starring the actors as Vincent and Julius, fraternal twins who were born from secret government programs that combined DNA from six fathers. The TwinsCast also included Kelly Preston and Chloe Webb. The movie grossed over $216 million globally.

We know very little about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s and Danny DeVito’s roles. TripletsThat is it Saturday Night Live 30 RockTracy Morgan, a Tracy Morgan alum, will play the role of the third sibling. Eddie Murphy was initially hired for the role. But, according to Ivan Reitman scheduling conflicts with other projects that he signed onto after the success of Coming 2 AmericaAmazon Prime Video No other restrictions apply. Triplets plot details have been revealed, but assuming the sequel does ultimately get off the ground, hopefully we’ll learn more about what to expect from it once cameras start rolling.

