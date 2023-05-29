Arnold Schwarzenegger Loves Bruce Willis and His Legacy

Bruce Willis is regarded as a great actor who has played many roles. He was a popular action hero for years and other Hollywood stars have shown their admiration for him.

Seth Green expressed his appreciation for the many memorable characters Willis played throughout the years. Kevin Smith He apologized to the group for his past comments that were less than stellar about the film "Cop Out." The love and good vibes did not stop.

His “Glass” co-star, James McAvoy, even admitted that playing an adversary of Bruce Willis was an ideal experience. “Getting to work with Bruce, who I had been watching since I was a really little kid in ‘Moonlighting,’ that was amazing,” he said in an interview with GQ. What a nice man. This is a nice guy. It’s really sad that he has to retire. And I hope all is well with him and his family.

M. Night Shyamalan who worked last with Bruce Willis on “Glass” also expressed his heartfelt reaction to Bruce Willis’s Aphasia diagnose. My big brother Bruce Willis has my respect and love. His family surrounds him with strength and support. As a child, he will be the poster hero that I have on my walls. [a] kid.”