Arnold Schwarzenegger is Christian but believes that heaven is “some fantasy”

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently sparked a debate after sharing his thoughts on whether heaven exists or not and it has caused many to wonder about the actor’s relationship with religion.

Arnold, the three-part Netflix documentaries about 75 year old actor has been making headlines. Schwarzenegger was released on June 7th.

He also stars in Netflix’s recent show FUBAR. In spite of his hectic schedule, the Hollywood superstar sat down to chat with Danny DeVito about life and death.

His views about the afterlife, and whether or not heaven exists, have created a little social media controversy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger grew up as a Christian.

As per Fox News, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed In a 2021 conversation, he said that he had been raised in the Christian religion.

“I grew up Catholic, I went to church, went to Catholic school, I learned the Bible and my catechisms,” he said in a YouTube video.

After that, he spoke about what he’d learned through his Christian background. The former California Governor talked about having a “servant’s heart.”

“And from those days I remember a phrase that is relevant today: a servant’s heart. It means serving something larger than yourself,” he said.

He urged the elected representatives to have a public servant’s heart and not focus on their own power and profit.

Former Calfornia governor was born in Austria to a Catholic family, but is actually of German descent.

In 2017, the Terminator actor shared on Facebook a post that praised Pope Francis. He You can call them the religious figure a “wonderful leader for the Catholic Church.”

“It was my great, great honor to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I am a huge fan – he is not only a wonderful leader for the Catholic Church, he is a fantastic steward for all of God’s creatures. His environmental work inspires me and I look forward to working together for a clean energy future,” he wrote.

Actor thinks heaven is ‘some fantasy’

Arnold’s recent interview with Danny for Interview magazine caused much uproar on Twitter.

In the June 5 interview, Danny asks “What’s in the future for us?”

The question made Arnold think of the time Howard Stern had asked him, ‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’

I said, ‘Nothing,” the star recalls saying further continuing, “You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f—ing liar.”

He further recalls saying that he doesn’t know the spiritual aspect of dying. “We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.”

At this, Danny chimes in saying, “We deteriorate.”

He further admits that in his mind heaven is “some fantasy,” and “That’s the sad part.”

Further, the actor admits that death is something he does not like. Explaining his reasoning for the same he says, “Because I will f—–g miss the sh-t out of everything. To sit with you here, that will one day be gone?”

Arnold wonders aloud who is to blame that life can’t go on without death and one must die.

” I tell you, there’s someone that mixed up this whole thing. Consider it. Who can we blame?” he tells Danny.

“You mean that we don’t live forever?” Danny asks and the Terminator star replies, “Yeah. That we have to die.”