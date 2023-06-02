Armie Hammer not charged with sexual assault after investigation

The spokesperson from the district attorney’s office went on cite reasons for why the case couldn’t move forward.

Tiffiny said that due to the complex nature of the relationship and the inability to establish a forcible non-consensual sexual encounter, they were unable to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Following the District Attorney’s office’s announcement, Hammer Released a Statement of His Own.

In an Instagram message dated May 31, he said: “I’m very grateful to District Attorney for conducting thorough investigations and reaching the conclusion I stood behind this whole time, no crime had been committed.” “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Hammer wrote in the caption of his Instagram post: “I’d like to express a special thanks to everyone who has helped me to get through these difficult times. Upwards!

E! News has reached out for comment to Effie Hammer’s lawyer but so far has not heard anything.

Back in March 2021, Effie alleged at a press conference that Hammer raped her after they met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016. Hammer has denied the allegations, with his attorneyAndrew Brettler Prior to that, we had called them “outrageous.”

Effie claimed that at the press conference she was the Social Network On April 24, 2017, the actor “violently” raped her for more than four hours.

“He repeatedly slapped his head against a wall bruising me face,” Effie stated, along with her lawyerGloria Allred“He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.” He also did other violent acts against me that I didn’t consent to.

Other ex-partners of Hammer, such as his former girlfriend, have spoken out publicly about their relationship. Paige LorenzeWho told E! News 2021, the Crisis Star “slowly began to ease her into BDSM related activities in the bed,” adding that these acts were consensual.

Discovery+ is releasing the series in September 2022. House of HammerIn which ex Courtney Vucekovich The 36-year-old woman claimed she was involved in biting, bondage, and other sexual acts. She called one incident “very humiliating” and “degrading.”