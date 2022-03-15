Arkansas Burglary Suspect Escapes from Cops on Foot after Arriving at Court in Wheelchair

A sheriff’s deputy escorting a wheelchair-bound suspect into court wasn’t expecting him to get up and run, but it happened.

The Pulaski County Sheriff in Arkansas says Joel Sanchez Delgado faced multiple charges, including residential burglary and theft of services. He reportedly claimed during his arrest that he was injured and was brought to the hospital.

But he miraculously recovered just a few steps from entering the courthouse.

The deputy’s bodycam caught the whole incident and showed him chasing the suspect on foot.

The deputy searched Little Rock streets for the suspect and asked for assistance from anyone who could help. He circled back towards the courthouse hoping that someone might have seen him.

Delgado wasn’t gone for long, and the sheriff’s office says he was apprehended a few hours later. He now faces a third-degree escape charge.

Delgado has pleaded guilty to all charges.