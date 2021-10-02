Arizona Senator Returns Home as Spending Deal Remains Elusive

With Democrats pleading for a deal on a hard-fought social safety net bill, one of the key holdouts, Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, left Washington on Friday. The reason, her spokesman said, was a medical appointment for a foot injury.

But on Saturday, she is also scheduled to attend her political action committee’s “retreat” with donors at a high-end resort and spa in Phoenix, three different sources confirmed, including an attendee. The hotel also confirmed the event, which kicks off with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, followed by a dinner.

Fund-raising for lawmakers is, of course, not unusual, but Ms. Sinema’s timing is sure to raise the level of frustration that her fellow Democrats are already feeling toward the senator. President Biden and congressional Democratic leaders are trying to hammer out a framework agreement on a climate change and social policy bill that can pass with the votes of every Senate Democrat and virtually every House Democrat.

That need for unanimity has given Ms. Sinema veto power. The senator, who is not up for re-election until 2024, has met repeatedly with White House negotiators, but some Democrats say she has not been engaged in the intense negotiations needed to at least come to agreement on a 10-year cost of the bill. In contrast, the other holdout, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, is remaining in Washington this weekend.