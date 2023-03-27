Ariana Madix shares her thoughts on Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss

Tom and Raquel have also spoken about the split on social media. Raquel said on Instagram that she was sorry for her actions, and offered to forgive Ariana.

Her words continued “There is no excuse. It’s not my fault. I have to own up to what I did and deeply regret having hurt Ariana.”

Tom has not confirmed that he was with Raquel but he has sent multiple messages to Ariana about the breakup. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” he wrote on Instagram on March 7. “No one should feel such pain publicly and traumatically.”

(E! Bravo and NBCUniversal are both part of this family.