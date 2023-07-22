Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop’s Latest Renovations include bread baskets and whimsical chandeliers

ARIANA Madix’s and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop underwent a significant transformation before its opening.

In recent months, fans have seen a glimpse of the restaurant as Vanderpump Rules’ stars prepare to start business.

Exclusive photos of Something About Her were obtained by The U.S. Sun

Ariana Maloney, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Maloney from Vanderpump Rule own their shop together

The U.S. Sun exclusively obtained photos inside of Something About Her – the sandwich shop Ariana, 38, and Katie, 36, are opening together.

The photos of the restaurant, which is still under construction, capture its Parisian atmosphere.

Baskets of fancy-looking bread appear to line a shelf in the back.

A white chandelier has been suspended from the ceiling to add a touch of whimsy.

Inside the restaurant, there are accents of blue on the cabinets, walls and on pillows on benches.

The restaurant is decorated with fun and interesting details like metal cans, glass jars, and other decorative items.

There are still some pillows and things in bags that need to be sorted out before the opening of Something About Her.

Lisa Vanderpump will open a new restaurant nearby.

It was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but it has been delayed a bit.

ALMOST THERE

The U.S. Sun has previously acquired photos of Something About Her, which suggest that it is close to opening.

Pictures from June show wall arches and vintage chandeliers in the restaurant’s small space.

The tables were covered in cream, the chairs cushioned, and there was a bench lined with pillows.

Also, the outside of this restaurant received a facelift.

Above a small patio, a yellow-and-white striped awning was installed with the name of the store.

The U.S. Sun quoted a source as saying: “The cafe has just finished its finishing touches, is fully staffed, and furniture and the kitchen have been almost installed.”

The girls [Ariana and Katie] They are very involved in every aspect of the restaurant, but they also act as if they were seasoned restaurateurs by relying on others to assist them in those areas where they lack experience.

The project team was all impressed at how efficiently they managed to pull this off. It would have been hard to tell that this was their first restaurant.

“The investors who have come by have all seemed thrilled and there’s a lot of chatter about how profitable the business will be. The hopes are high.”

Source: The restaurant is definitely going to be open at the end of this month [June]. Opening day has been pushed forward a couple of weeks due to supply problems that were beyond their control.

But we now know it did not.

When asked when their shop will open during a recent PR job, Ariana also confirmed their planned construction work is on schedule, telling The U.S. Sun exclusively: “Soon, soon, this summer.”

Katie Maloney’s dream of starting a shop inspired her to start Something About Her. “I thought that it was really fun, and it is a great idea. And I am really excited.”

Although Something About Her has not yet opened, the film has made a lot of progress since The U.S. Sun first obtained pictures in May.

MONEY MAKER

Ariana and Katie continue to make a lot of money while they wait for the opening of their sandwich shop.

After the news that Ariana’s former boyfriend Tom Sandoval had cheated with Raquel Leviss (a VPR co-star), Katie and Ariana found a clever way to take revenge.

The pair launched the online store for their business on International Women’s Day.

Store featured official merchandiseAll items cost less than $50, including sweatshirts, T shirts, phone cases, hats and t-shirts.

Bravo fans were anxiously waiting for updates on the future of their favorite shop after Ariana & Katie had teased that they would be going into business with each other in the season 9 episode of VPR.

Season 10 brought major changes, but the fans still wanted more.

The fans are excited to see Something About Her opening its doors

Katie and Ariana discussed starting a business on Season Nine.