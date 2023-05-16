Are you dead or alive? What is the end?

Was 17-year-old Sierra Stevens found alive in Netflix’s popular new Missing: Dead or Alive documentary series?

True crime series will always perform well with Netflix’s global audience; however, the recently released Missing: Dead or Alive series has certainly caught the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

This new series, which features four different missing person cases, explores the tension and anxiety that can accompany a disappearance as well as how authorities react on a personal and professional level.

In particular, fans are curious as to whether or not 17-year-old Sierra Stevens was indeed found alive in episode 4 of the Missing: Dead or Alive documentary series – here is everything that viewers need to know.

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Missing: dead or alive? Episode 4.

Sierra Stevens, Missing Dead or Alive: Was she found?

Sierra Stevens has indeed been discovered alive and well by Missing Dead or Alive. 4.

Sierra Stevens, a 17-year-old girl who was placed into foster care after she did not return home from a local party or Richmond County in South Carolina with her friends, had initially been reported missing. The 17-year-old had previously been placed into foster care after taking her biological family’s car and getting into a car crash that tragically killed a pedestrian, a crime which she was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile detention center for.

Stevens, whose mother died of drug addiction after a car accident investigation and whose father was found negligent following the crash, was put into a foster home in Richland County.

When Stevens didn’t return home after the party at her friend’s residence, her foster family alerted the authorities; however, the day after the party, Stevens would actually return home herself.

Unfortunately, seeing the police presence (who had been responding to the missing person’s report) panicked Stevens, who decided to crash at another friend’s house out of fear of being arrested once again.

The 17-year-old would hide out at her friend’s house trying to avoid the police, and refusing to answer any of the calls or texts from her foster family or grandparents. Thankfully, the authorities were able to contact another friend of Sierra’s who managed to get the young girl on the phone – confirming that she was indeed safe and well.

It was an overwhelming feeling of relief to see the police at the scene. The investigators explained that the region had a lengthy history of missing women who were forced into prostitution.

After being located and tracked down, Stevens explained the entire timeline to the cameras: “I was going to a party, you know. They said that I had to return by a specific time. And I got too, you know, I was… [falling asleep] Oh, yeah. I did fall asleep. [at the house].”

“Early that morning, I woke up, and I was going back to the house. When I returned to my house, I saw five police cars outside. I’m like, “Oh, my God, I’m going back to jail.” I’m scared. I didn’t know what to do. I was in panic mode. Right. The police were there. I wasn’t thinking, I just ducked. And I was like, “Oh, God.” “Okay, just keep going, just keep going.” And then we just went, and then I was like… I took my phone and I just called Emily.”

Emily, the friend whom Stevens had crashed with after the party, added more context to the unfortunate-turned-positive situation:

“She called me, and she was like, “Emily, I can’t go back to jail.” She said, “I’ve been taken away from everybody my whole childhood.” “I can’t do that.” So I told Sierra to sit at Waffle House. Don’t go outside. Avoid talking to anyone. Turn off her mobile. And she’d see me there within the next two hours. It’s a dangerous world.”

Emily would then reaffirm the danger associated with going missing in the local area, “Girls go missing by being vulnerable. I knew a girl who was abducted and taken from her family. It seems that people who do this never return. But I told Sierra, if she’d stayed with me, she’d be fine. ‘Cause I wouldn’t let nothin’ happen to her.”

Sierra Stevens’ current address is not disclosed as she is only 17 years old. However, Distractify can be used to distract her. Reports that she has been “returned her to her foster family, and she has gone back to school.”

