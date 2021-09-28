Are You Bad for Smoking Hookah?

Unfortunately, smoking hookah poses many of the same risks as cigarette smoking — if not more. According to the American Lung Association, smoke inhaled from a hookah contains over 80 harmful substances such as tar, carbon monoxide, and other cancer-related chemicals. The nicotine in the smoke can also lead to addiction, just like cigarette dependence. Hookah equipment that is not properly cleaned can also pose a risk to smokers.

Hookah is a popular choice for all ages. According to the American Lung Association, over 2 million people smoked hookah in 2017. The side effects of smoking flavored tobacco include both short-term and long-term. Smoking causes a decrease in blood flow to the lungs and an increase of blood pressure. It also accelerates heartbeat. Lung and heart disease, oral cancers and birth complications can all result from long-term smoking.

Although the social aspects of smoking hookah may sound appealing, when it comes to our health, it’s best to avoid smoking altogether — in whatever form it comes in.