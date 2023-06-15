Are you affected by the change in free prescriptions for NHS?

As plans to charge more for prescriptions have been dropped, millions of Brits over 65 will still receive their medication free.

The plan was first proposed in 2021 by the government to lift the qualifying age for free prescriptions from 60 to 66 to bring it into line with the state pension age.

Ministers today announced they would be freezing the policy in response to the rising cost of living.

This controversial proposal affected 2.4 million people and led to warnings from those with chronic illnesses that they could end up in the hospital.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said: “This government recognises the pressures with the cost of living caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have decided to maintain the prescription exemption age where it is.”

