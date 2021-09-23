Are Welcome To Plathville’s Max & Moriah Still Together?

Moriah and Micah Plath spent most of the first season under their parents’ watchful eyes, but they ventured out on their own in Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville and took full advantage of their newfound freedom. Micah was attempting to get a modeling contract. Moriah, however, got a jump start on her music career. Her relationship with Max Kallschmidt blossomed.

The couple had a difficult time, but they rekindled their relationship before the Season 2 finale. Season 3 was broadcast on Aug. 17. While things looked good for Max and Moriah at the time, there are reports that there could be problems in paradise. Are Max and Moriah still together?

After many breakups, Max and Moriah celebrated one year together in May 2021. In the Season 3 premiere of Welcome to Plathville, Micah and Lydia helped Max surprise Moriah with a promise ring, which led fans to believe that an engagement would be next on their list. But a sneak peek of the Sept. 21 episode of Welcome to Plathville suggests that they may not make it to the altar. Max questions Moriah regarding her wardrobe in the teaser and insists that she tone down her style.

“I’m not trying to kill your fashion or your vibe at all,” he tells Moriah. “But I know that we’ve been in situations where we were sitting at a public place and I got up to use the bathroom. And because you’re, like, attractive and you were wearing, like, shorts that were really low and crop tops and stuff, when I came back, there was like a guy trying to talk to you.”

Max later accuses Moriah of “advertising what’s not for sale.” In response, Moriah defends her choice to not dress conservatively and tells Max that she can’t control what other men do. She tells Max, “I can just control how I react.”