Are Thieves Targeting Nashville Bachelorette Parties?

For bachelorette parties, there’s no hotter destination to let loose than in the music city. Social media is filled with brides-to-be and their besties celebrating in Nashville, Tennessee.

But an investigation has found that when the bachelorettes hit the strip at night, there are thieves who swoop in and target their rental houses and apartments.

Some brides are even warning others to steer clear of Nashville after their rental properties were burglarized in what they believe to be targeted attacks.

Cassidy Mathes and her girlfriends, all from Cincinnati, rented an east Nashville apartment for Cassidy’s bachelorette party. After decorating, they got glammed up in vintage wedding gowns for a night on the town.

Ring video shows them on their way out, but just one hour later, several trucks arrived and two men entered. The thieves emerged with their loot about one minute later.

The bachelorettes say they lost $10,000 in the burglary.

“We’re walking in with suitcases and suitcases of nice clothes and jewelry and valuables. The second we leave, they make their move. It’s very calculated, it’s very much thought out,” one woman said.

Mathes’ mom was with the girls that night and says she’s still in shock.

“It was horrible. It was horrible. I was just in total disbelief. I could not believe that this was really happening,” she said.

The person who rented the house to them says he fully refunded the group’s fees and installed new locks the very next day following the break-in.

Texas bride Michelle Johnson and her sister Monica say they came home to find the door of their rented Nashville house shattered and the burglar still inside.

“I was terrified because I felt very responsible for the girls. My biggest concern was getting everybody away from the house as much as we could,” Monica said.

Little did the women know, police have responded to 13 other burglaries at this one rental property alone in the last year and a half. So far, they have yet to make an arrest in the case.

“There’s no followup, so I’m sure that person could do it again and get away with it just as easy as they did,” Johnson said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says Nashville is safe and reminds visitors to lock their doors and not let their guard down.