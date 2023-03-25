Are there Queen 2023 pre-sales? Ticket info for band’s US tour

Queen just revealed a second leg of the Rhapsody Tour to North America in 2023. Fans are now wondering if there will be a presale.

The band revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a compilation of tour clips and writing: “Queen + Adam Lambert – The Rhapsody Tour is coming to North America!”

Queen’s ongoing tour started in Canada in July 2019 before going to the US, Asia, Oceana and Europe. Now, they’re heading back stateside.

Here’s all the ticket information you need…

Do you know if there is a Queen 2023 presale

No, there is no presale for Queen’s US 2023 tour or chance to get any early tickets. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, on Ticketmaster for the 14 shows.

Simply head over to Live Nation WebsiteClick on the Buy Tickets button and choose your destination. Then, you will be redirected directly to Ticketmaster for purchase.

It is advised that people arrive at least 10 minutes before the ticket sale begins.

Hozier announced this news as tickets for the US tour are now on sale.

View Instagram Post

This tour will begin in Baltimore in October 2023 and end in Los Angeles the next month. Below are all dates.

Wed Oct 4: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 8: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30: Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

North America gigs: Set list

Queen and Adam Lambert may change their plans for the US leg. But they still sang about 30 songs on their North America debut tour.

These included all their classics. This is what we can expect in 2023. The following is the list of rough estimates for 2019, as of 2019:

Innuendo Now I’m Here Seven Seas of Rhye Be Happy Hammer to Fall Killer Wueen Don’t Stop Me Now In the Lap of the Gods… Revisited Someone to love I’m in Love with My Car Bicycle race Another one bites the dust One Vision Machines Everything I want My Life, My Love 39 You can do it all Crazy Little Thing Called Love Unter Druck Dragon Attack You Want To Break Free Are You Ready to Remain in this World Forever? Guitar Solo Do not tie your Mother down The Show Must Go On Fat Bottomed Girls Radio Ga Ga Bohemian Rhapsody Day-Oh We Will Rock You We are the Champions God Save the Queen

Jinny’s Kitchen episode 5, featuring Taehyung’s best friend Wooshik, is out now.