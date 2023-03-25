Are there Queen 2023 pre-sales? Ticket info for band’s US tour

Queen just revealed a second leg of the Rhapsody Tour to North America in 2023. Fans are now wondering if there will be a presale.
The band revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a compilation of tour clips and writing: “Queen + Adam Lambert – The Rhapsody Tour is coming to North America!”
Queen’s ongoing tour started in Canada in July 2019 before going to the US, Asia, Oceana and Europe. Now, they’re heading back stateside.
Here’s all the ticket information you need…
Do you know if there is a Queen 2023 presale
No, there is no presale for Queen’s US 2023 tour or chance to get any early tickets. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, on Ticketmaster for the 14 shows.
Simply head over to Live Nation WebsiteClick on the Buy Tickets button and choose your destination. Then, you will be redirected directly to Ticketmaster for purchase.
It is advised that people arrive at least 10 minutes before the ticket sale begins.
Hozier announced this news as tickets for the US tour are now on sale.
All Queen US tour dates
This tour will begin in Baltimore in October 2023 and end in Los Angeles the next month. Below are all dates.
- Wed Oct 4: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sun Oct 8: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Oct 10: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Thu Oct 12: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sun Oct 15: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Oct 18: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Mon Oct 23: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Oct 25: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Oct 27: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Mon Oct 30: Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Nov 02: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Nov 05: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Nov 08: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Nov 11: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
North America gigs: Set list
Queen and Adam Lambert may change their plans for the US leg. But they still sang about 30 songs on their North America debut tour.
These included all their classics. This is what we can expect in 2023. The following is the list of rough estimates for 2019, as of 2019:
- Innuendo
- Now I’m Here
- Seven Seas of Rhye
- Be Happy
- Hammer to Fall
- Killer Wueen
- Don’t Stop Me Now
- In the Lap of the Gods… Revisited
- Someone to love
- I’m in Love with My Car
- Bicycle race
- Another one bites the dust
- One Vision
- Machines
- Everything I want
- My Life, My Love
- 39
- You can do it all
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Unter Druck
- Dragon Attack
- You Want To Break Free
- Are You Ready to Remain in this World Forever?
- Guitar Solo
- Do not tie your Mother down
- The Show Must Go On
- Fat Bottomed Girls
- Radio Ga Ga
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Day-Oh
- We Will Rock You
- We are the Champions
- God Save the Queen
Jinny’s Kitchen episode 5, featuring Taehyung’s best friend Wooshik, is out now.