Are there 5G services available in my region? You can check your exact location right now on our super-fast internet maps

5G allows us to access our service at a staggering 35% faster rate than the 4G.

The service has been made a standard feature of data plans by four of the largest network providers in the country, including Vodafone, Three and O2, as well as EE, O2 (reorganizing their offering).

1 Vodafone’s 5G service has chosen Lewis Hamilton as the ambassador of Vodafone F1 racing.

What exactly is 5G?

As with 4G, and before that 3G, 5G simply represents a new type of mobile internet.

Phone networks have tweaked the technology to deliver faster speeds – and have dubbed it the “5th generation”, or 5G.

The UK’s 5G speed is already 100 times faster than the 4G average.

For 5G you will need to reside in the area where 5G is available, and also have a contract for a 5G mobile phone, as well as a phone that supports 5G.

Massive areas of the UK, primarily cities, are now receiving 5G coverage.

Numerous phone manufacturers have also produced handsets that are 5G ready, such as Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus, but now there’s even Apple.

It is important to note that 5G can not give you cancer and coronavirus.

Scientists disprove the claims that 5G radiation causes cancer. So, enjoy fast internet access in complete peace.

Check the availability of 5G in your local area Click here.

What is the iPhone 5G like?

The iPhone 5G is not compatible with older versions.

But in October 2020, Apple launched the iPhone 12 – in four models that all support 5G.

You will be able 5G speed if your new iPhone 12 or 13 is purchased. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have a SIM or a contract for a 5G smartphone.

Read our iPhone 12 review and iPhone 12 Pro review – and find out where to buy the iPhone 12 here.

You can also find 5G on the iPhone 13 – check out our Pick of the Best iPhone 13 Deals if you are looking for the best iPhone 13 deals.

Check out our iPhone 14 deals.

Do I have 5G coverage in my region?

The majority of UK mobile network operators now offer 5G.

Numerous companies offer 5G services.

Most often, however, they piggyback on four major providers: EE and Three, O2 or Vodafone.

Below you can see if your local provider offers 5G service.

EE

EE offers 5G services in 112 major cities and towns throughout the UK.

But it will not be accessible in all parts of the cities.

Check your local area to see if EE has 5G. Click here.

Three

Three companies claim they are building Britain’s fastest 5G network.

Three will automatically upgrade 4G users to 5G internet for no charge.

One company claimed it had more than half the UK population with 5G signals.

Three’s 5G coverage can be checked in your region Click here.

O2

O2 has placed 5G in the 30 closest cities.

In addition, the network pledges to cover 50 sites by 2020.

Find coverage for your region here Click here.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers 5G internet at 41 locations in the UK

You can access 5G at 70 locations in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

Vodafone 5G coverage can be checked here Click here. You should also make sure that you click the “5G” tab to the right of the map.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?