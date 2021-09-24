Are The Rumors Of Prince Charles Abdicating The Throne True?

Prince Charles has been embroiled in scandal since it was revealed that a close aide resigned amid an investigation into the Prince’s Foundation. There have even been rumors that Charles will abdicate the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth so that his son Prince William can rule in his stead.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for the Prince of Wales, which is why some sources close to his late ex-wife Princess Diana believe he’ll give up the throne to avoid further speculation.

In the meantime, Charles is dealing with the fallout after an aide was accused of using his position at the head of the Prince’s Foundation, one of Charles’ biggest charities, in a pay-for-citizenship and title scheme.

Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Charles’ current woes and how they’ll affect his future.

An aide to Prince Charles, Michael Fawcett, resigned following an accusation that he’d used his position at the Prince’s Foundation to engage in a cash-for-honors scheme. Charles has denied knowledge of such a scheme, but the optics certainly aren’t good for him.

The Prince’s Foundation Under Investigation

Following Fawcett’s resignation, a U.K.-based watchdog group launched an investigation into the Prince’s Foundation. This comes as news emerges of the second cash for the honors scheme that was enacted by a foreign national. The Foundation announced it will cooperate fully in the investigation.

Prince Charles to Abdicate because of scandals?

With all these scandals hanging over his head, one source who previously worked with the late Princess Diana claims Prince Charles will find the job of the monarch “a difficult task.” Instead of weighing himself down for the rest of his life with the burden of ruling, the source said, Charles will abdicate in favor of his oldest son Prince William.