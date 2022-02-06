Are The Rumors About Riley Burress’ Nose Job True?

When it comes to The Real Housewives, it is common to hear rumors about some of the leading ladies having plastic surgery procedures done. At times, their children are at the center of said rumors, as is the case with Kandi Burress’ daughter. It has been suspected that Riley Burress, who has been seen throughout the years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, had a nose job.

How The Rumors Started

When Riley graduated from high school, social media users started making speculations about her new look. “She looks different,” wrote one person on Instagram. “She was beautiful without the nose job. She didn’t need that done. Now she will be changing her whole body just to please other people, because she will feel as if she is not beautiful enough,” another said. Several comments showed support and care, with one reading, “Everyone concerned about your nose instead of your prosperity obviously [doesn’t] have a life.”

Are The Nose Job Rumors True?

So far, neither Riley nor Kandi have shared that a nose job did happen. Still, before and after pictures do seem to show a slimmer nose and smaller nostrils.

This has led to further comments about Riley’s appearance, as fans have asked her mother “why would you let her touch her face” and have stated that it appears the 19-year-old has had “too much work on her face,” resulting in an older appearance.

In addition to the rumored plastic surgery, there have been other noticeable changes in Riley Burruss over the past few years. For example, she has shown off an array of hairstyles, including a honey blonde color and a bold red. She also chopped all of her hair off, in order to “start all over,” and months later, she was seen online, once again, with long strands.

In 2018, Kandi turned to social media to write about how Riley had lost over 50 pounds “by working out five days a week and watching her calorie intake.” The RHOA teen also encouraged others to get healthy with her “Get Riled Up” movement. As she said in an explanatory video, she wanted to help people stay motivated through the ups and downs of fitness journeys and even hosted a free family field day during Childhood Obesity Month.

Whether the nose job rumors about Riley are true or not, it is a fact that she has grown up, all while sharing her life with the world. The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered in 2008, and Kandi and her family joined the show during season two in 2009 when Riley was just seven years old. The family has also been featured in spin-off shows like The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

Since then, this housewife’s daughter has gained new family members (like a stepfather and younger siblings), graduated from high school, and gone off to New York University. While she does plan on being a lawyer in the entertainment industry, she did give fans some hope, when asked if she would ever become a full-time cast member on RHOA: “I don’t know, possibly,” she told Bravo. “I don’t think I would be in Atlanta ten years from now, but I think it would be interesting.”