Are people still receiving the promised At-Home COVID-19 tests?

The federal government provided millions of N95 masks and COVID-19 home testing at no cost. Some people claim that they have received the COVID-19 at-home tests, but many others have not.

Three Inside Edition reporters said they all ordered four tests and none of them have received them yet.

The White House has said that 60 million American households have ordered the tests, and tens of millions of N-95 masks have been shipped as well, but it’s not clear when they are expected to arrive.

The White House says that the COVID-19 tests will ship seven to 12 days after a household places an order.

Inside Edition also looked into whether the 400 million masks that were free across the country could still be found. But, according to our reporters they couldn’t find them in New York City.

According to a Monmouth University poll, Americans are becoming less comfortable wearing masks despite being given free ones.

Seventy percent of people voted that they believed COVID-19 was here to stay and that people need to get on with their lives.

To date, the U.S. has recorded more than 75,000,000 COVID-19 cases. In the United States, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 890,000.