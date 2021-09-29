Are Liquid IV’s Cellular Transport Technology Claims Really True?

Although Liquid IV’s claims about its Cellular Transport Technology are not backed up scientifically, they do claim to follow the World Health Organization’s standards for oral rehydration fluids (via Liquid IV). These have been studied extensively to show that glucose, which is found in Liquid IV, can improve the absorption of sodium and water (via National Library of Medicine). These studies show that Liquid IV can increase hydration.

Liquid IV has a high sugar content. The product’s added sugar content is 11 grams per serving. According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 36 grams of added sugar per day while women should not consume more than 25 grams per day. Liquid IV can also be more expensive than water. Drinking plenty of water throughout your day is enough to ensure you don’t have to worry about hydration. Anyone who is struggling with water intake might find this product helpful.