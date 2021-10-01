Are Adele and her mysterious ’30’ billboards teasing her return?

A multitude of billboards appeared on October 1, each bearing the same number. “30,”this could mean Adele might be back. We hope so.

Although no official statement has been made by the singer, Adele Fans have been spotted by fan accountsAt least two “30”The billboards are confident about their message and have been seen so far. There were rumors that Adele would release new music on Friday. However, nothing has happened so far.

Her record being called 30 would conform to Adele’s previous pattern of naming albums after her age, and 30 was a pivotal year for the singer: She separated from her ex-husband Simon Konecki when she was that age.

A new record would mark Adele’s fourth album and first in six years, following 2015’s 25. The record followed her 2011 debut. 21, waS an instant smash that shattered — and still holds — the single-week U.S. album sales record, which ‘NSync’s No Strings Attached Had been held previously since 2000 (Adele made a notable decision at that time not to make). 25Instantly available on streaming platforms, which could boost actual sales numbers 25Two Grammys were also awarded: Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

After touring for the support of 25, Adele kept a low profile during the recording of her new record. In October of last year, Adele made a surprising return. Saturday Night LiveNot as the musical guest, she was the host. During her monologue she laughed. “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both… I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

The possibility that new music is coming couldn’t arrive at a better time either: As Rolling Stone reported earlier this week, fans are clearly craving Adele’s tunes as the singer’s 25 deep cut, “Love in the Dark,”The recent popularity surge was due to TikTok users uploading videos about how underrated this song is.