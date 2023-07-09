Are 90 Day Fiancé Fans Team Kelly Brown As He Faces DV Charges?

Just mention the words domestic violence and 90 Day Fiancé fans get all hot under the collar, with good reason. Geoffrey Paschel found that out. Plus, Syngin Colchester was basically canceled by fans because of anonymous allegations of abuse. So, with Kelly Brown facing two counts of domestic violence charges amongst others, are fans against him? Or, are they still Team Kelly? Read on to find out.

90 Day Fiancé: He Said, She Said & Kelly Brown

In February, Molly Hopkin’s daughter, Olivia claimed that Kelly Brown had attacked her at LiviRae Lingerie. The situation seemed to be serious as Olivia accused Kelly of “choke slamming” her. It’s important to note that Kelly and Molly dated for two years before their split in November 2022.The daughter of Molly Hopkins, Olivia alleged that Kelly became physical, while Kelly denied such claims, describing the encounter as a strictly verbal altercation.

90 Day Fiancé fans should know that Olivia is currently in jail. In October 2020, she was arrested following an altercation with her mother. It was reported that this encounter turned violent. As a result, Olivia was placed on probation after being found guilty of the offense. However, her probation was revoked due to further incidents that violated the terms of her agreement with the court. Other news that relates, is that Molly and Kelly will star in the new Last Resort spinoff.

90 Day Fiancé: Kelly Brown Faces DV Charges

John Yates took to Instagram and directed people to a video that he posted about Kelly. At one stage, Kelly thought he would get off the charges. However, he was apparently let down by his lawyer, and the judge was persuaded to charge him anyway. John felt that there was a lot to the story, and he revealed that on July 3, Kelly had a warrant of arrest issued for “Simple Battery – Physical Harm, Battery, Terroristic Threats/Acts,” and “Harassing Communications.”

Not all 90 Day Fiancé fans went to watch the video, and some of them are totally sick of Molly and her daughter Olivia. Even those who did watch the video had some unkind things to say about them and Cynthia Decker. But, some really cutting comments went in on the Instagram post.

Team Kelly Brown All The Way?

90 Day Fiancé fans know that domestic violence is bad. But, it seems that so much drama came from Moilly and Olivia that they are Team Kelly. One of them wrote, “Yet for me, the question remains, with this shytshow happening, at her place of business no less, wouldn’t she decline to travel with him to FL? To spend the days & nights together, socializing with other couples, then filming for many hours, while being together in an intimate environment, had he done all of that, and if she mistrusted or feared Kelly?”

Yes, that seems like a very valid question! Do you agree?

Another one said, “It’s hard to not side with Kelly. I also feel bad for her kids. Putting men first has clearly damaged them.”

Similarly, a follower commented, “I don’t believe anything Molly has to say, she needs serious mental help. I use to really enjoy her but she destroys everything in her life. Relationships, friendships, and her family.”

What are your thoughts? Are you team Kelly Brown? Let us know in the comments below.

Be sure to check here for everything happening with the TLC cast right now. Come back here often for more news,spoilers, and updates about 90 Day Fiancé.