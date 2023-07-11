Archive of Our Own Down Updates – Thousands of fans are unable to view fan fiction site because AO3 acknowledges that there is a problem

Since Monday morning, thousands of users have been reporting issues with Archive of Our Own.
In the U.S., over 4,000 users have reported issues with Downdetector Monday afternoon
The website is the most common cause of problems reported.
Archive of Our Own issued multiple tweets Acknowledging the problem: “The Archive’s experiencing some issues, as many of you noticed.” Please be patient while we investigate.
Users have reported that this issue has been resolved only to see the site crash minutes later.
The Organization for Transformative Works has told The U.S. Sun all updates will be made on AO3’s social media accounts.
This error 429 is about
If you try to enter the site right now, it may show Error code 503, but not 429.
Too many requests is coded as Error 429.
A DDoS is a hacker’s attempt to overload a website. This could explain why AO3 uses this method to address the issue.
Switching Codes
AO3 announced that it is “trying a more aggressive approach” against DDoS.
The error message now reads 429 instead of 503 or the user being told to try again.
The group is unknown
The U.S. Sun reported that an Organization for Transformative Works spokesperson had sent out a message on the AO3_Status Twitter account as well as our AO3 Tumblr with what they know.
No one has contacted us directly and we don’t know anything more about this group other than what was publicly stated.
OTW posts any new information on their social media pages.
For some users, the site AO3 appears to be back up and running.
If you are unable to access your homepage for any reason, please contact us.
Temporary measures are taken by the site
Users could receive an error message telling them to “retry Later” when on the site while AO3 is running.
You don’t need to worry. Go a bit slower. Or try again after a few moments. The AO3 twitter account posted.
The measures are not permanent.
The number of reports with regard to AO3 has decreased since 5pm. Downdetector Reports of another increase in issues.
Nearly 2,000 users reported site issues as of 6.30pm.
As 77 percent have stated, the problem is mostly focused on your website.
How to protect yourself from DDoS attacks
DDoS attacks are when a person sets up bots or bots in order to constantly try and access a particular server.
This prevents the server from being able to work properly, so legitimate users can’t gain the access they need.
You don’t need to update your password
AO3 tweeted an update claiming that DDoS attack overwhelms sites with too many requests, causing them to go offline.
Users don’t need to update their passwords, as there are no compromised data.
You can also contact us by clicking here.Downdetector Around 5.14pm the problem seems to be back.
At 5.30pm 680 problems had been reported.
Many of these reports relate to problems with our website.
The group has “claimed responsibility”
AO3 has shared on Twitter that a group has “claimed responsibility” for the denial-of-service attack.
The official Twitter account claimed that “a group of hackers who claim to be religiously and political motivated has taken responsibility for this attack.” reported.
Experts don’t believe that they are being honest with their motives, and we advise caution when believing the reasoning provided by them for targeting AO3.
“Y’all is my new family”
The popularity of the Downdetector Comment section for frustration has bonded several.
A user wrote: “Watching fans bond has been my highlight of the day, thank you Down Detector”
Another fanfiction fan commented: “Y’all are my new family. Can I get y’all’s users so we can be friends?”
Desperation grows
Twitter users have been venting their frustrations about the non-working website.
Commentary by a user on Downdetector: “Hopefully I don’t have to come back but it’s up again!!”
One user, who was not as optimistic wrote “cya everybody in 5 min when ao3 comes back up”
Mixed breeds
Some users claim that the problem is ongoing while others report it has been resolved.
Commentary by a user on Downdetector“IT’S WORKING FOR MY”
A fanfiction author wrote: “Screaming and crying”
The website appears to have crashed again.
Downdetector Over 2,700 reports were filed in the last year.
One user commented: “One second it’s up next It’s down. Y’all are PLAYIMG[sic] With Me”
Over 500 outages reported
Archive of Our Own is still experiencing problems with over 500 users, reports Downdetector.
It has fluctuated all day long, but there was a short decline in the afternoon.
Reports about Downdetector Have slightly decreased to below 4,000.
One user commented: “it’s back!!!!!!”
One wrote: "ITS BACK"
“I’m so sorry I’ve missed you, please come back”
Twitter has also been used by desperate users to vent their frustration at the current outage.
More users express frustration
Commentary on Downdetector Despite the continued downtime of Archive of Our Own, emails continue to pour in.
One user wrote: “LET ME WRITE.”
Another commented: “pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaase a fanfic just updated let me read it”
At 2.45pm, the number of reports has risen above 4,000. Downdetector.
Archive of Our Own confirmed the site is being attacked by a DDoS.
A user said: “Who takes time out of the day to criticize a fanfiction site, bro?”
Archive of Our Own users were briefly able access the website before an outage spike.
At 2pm the number of reported outages had dropped to 400, but has now risen to more than 2,000.
DDoS attacks on Archive of Our Own
Archive of Our Own stated on Twitter that it is under DDoS attacks which have caused servers to collapse.
The site’s fans are suffering
Twitter has become a place where many website fans express their dismay.
One user tweeted: “For your notification, i’m gonna die without you. I feel breathless even if it’s only a few hours.”
A second wrote: “PLEASE COME BACK TO OUR ARCHIVE.”
Reporting issues by number
77 per cent of all issues reported as of 1:20pm ET have been resolved Downdetector You can use the website.
Server Connection issues were experienced by 22% of users.
One percent of users reported problems with the App.
Please standby
AO3 tweeted an update informing users of their efforts to resolve the problem.
This tweet stated: “The Archive may be experiencing issues, as many of you are aware.” “We’re investigating it. Please stand by!”