Archive of Our Own Down Updates – Thousands of fans are unable to view fan fiction site because AO3 acknowledges that there is a problem

Since Monday morning, thousands of users have been reporting issues with Archive of Our Own.

In the U.S., over 4,000 users have reported issues with Downdetector Monday afternoon

The website is the most common cause of problems reported.

Archive of Our Own issued multiple tweets Acknowledging the problem: “The Archive’s experiencing some issues, as many of you noticed.” Please be patient while we investigate.

Users have reported that this issue has been resolved only to see the site crash minutes later.

The Organization for Transformative Works has told The U.S. Sun all updates will be made on AO3’s social media accounts.

