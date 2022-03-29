April 2022: The release of new movies and TV shows

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. The service streams live basketball matches, pro golf tournaments, and soccer matches every month. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus as well.

April marks the beginning of the second season, which is more mature. iCarly reboot premieres. Paramount Plus also adds Across the Universe, Forrest Gump, Man, I Love You, Little Miss Sunshine, The GodfatherAnd Part II, as well as all four seasons JackassTelevision show.

If you’re looking for more new releases on top streaming services, check out our articles for Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and Disney Plus every month as well.

If you are interested in the most recent releases, You can sign up here for Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus releases April 2022

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

4/3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

4/5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere

4/8: iCarly Season 2 premiere

4/11: CMT Awards

4/14: Cecilia premiere

4/15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)

4/28: The offer premiere

Paramount Plus Sports

4/2: Documentary on The Loyola Project

4/2: MARCH MADDESS RETURNS Documentary

4/2: Sail GP Mubadala US Grand Prix

4/2: NWSL Challenge Cup – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

4/3: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

4/3: Professional Bull Riding – PBR

4/3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

4/3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary

4/3: 2nd Acts for HBCUs

4/3: HBCU All-Star Game

4/4-4/10 Masters Live

4/5-4/6: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

4/6-4/12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

4/7-4/12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

4/7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

4/7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29: Combate Global MMA Action

4/9: We need to talk

4/9 – The Masters Third-Round Coverage

4/10: The Masters Final Round Coverage

4/12-4/13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

4/14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

4/14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

4/16 Sail GP

4/16-4/17: PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage

4/18: Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma

4/19-4/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 2 matches

4/23: NWSL Challenge Cup – North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

4/23-4/24: PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage

4/24 Professional Bull Riding

4/26-4/27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Leg 1 Matches

4/28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches

4/28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches

4/29: The start of the NWSL Regular season

Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition

April: NWSL Challenge Cup

The Scottish Professional Football League Competition is open throughout April

Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition

Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition

April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage

Streaming April 1, 2010

1 Mile to you

It’s a River

A Rock ‘N’Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Family Values of Addams

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered minds

The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch me if you can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

The Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying with laughter

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing without nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Make a big impression

Ghost World

Giants are Alone

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her name was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in my Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

I trust in God

Alma Cogan, in Love

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last 3 Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Men in the Middle

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobody is watching

Office Space

Only people

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Fire is the new king

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballads of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

Manchurian Candidate

Sponge Out of Water – The SpongeBob Movie

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and pictures

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 4)

April 4th Streaming

Streaming April 6th

Crank Yankers, Season 5

Siesta Key (Season 2)

Streaming April 13th

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

Streaming April 15th

Dance with me (Season 1)

Streaming April 20, 2010

100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)

Alvinnn!!! Alvinnn!

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 28th

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda – The Death of Michael Corleone

Paramount Plus has new releases for March 2022

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

2/23: Three Months premieres

3/03: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres

3/24: HALO premieres

3/31/The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres

Paramount Plus Sports

3/1 – 3/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State

3/8 – 3/9: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/10: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

3/10: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

3/12: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals

3/12: NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship

3/13: NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship

3/13: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship

3/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

3/15 – 3/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/17: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/17: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/18: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/24 & 3/29: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

3/24, 3/27 & 3/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

3/24: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico

3/24: Combate Global MMA Action

3/26: Professional Bull Riding, (PBR).

3/26: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

3/27: Professional Bull Riding, (PBR).

3/30: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica

Throughout March: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition

March 18 – NWSL Challenge Cup

March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Copa de la Liga competition

Streaming March 1st

2 Days in the Valley

48 Hrs.

Further 48 Hours.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight at The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

Streaming March 9th

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate (Season 3)

Ex on the beach (Season 4).

Girl Code (Seasons 3 and 4)

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)

MTV Floribama Shore, Season 3

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)

Survivor (Season 42)

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 16th

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)

Bar Rescue (Season 7).

Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)

Streaming March 23rd

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)

Streaming March 29, 2009

Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa Extended Hair

Streaming March 30th

Age of Humans

Extraordinary jobs for dogs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains (Season 4).

Over Australia (Season 1).

Secrets (Season7)

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

Streaming March 31st

Continue scrolling to find more Paramount Plus news from the last months.

Paramount Plus has new releases for February 2022

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres

2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Returns with All New Episodes

2/11: The In Between premier premieres

2/17: Big Nate premieres

2-24: Wasteland premieres

Paramount Plus Sports

2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2 – 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

2/5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina

2/5 – 2/6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

2/6: Professional Bull Riding – Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State

2/12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas

2/12 – 2/13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

2/13 Professional Bull Riding: Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue

2/15 – 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/16 – 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

2/17 – 2/23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview

2/19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky

2/19 – 2/20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

2/20: Professional Bull Riding competition (PBR).

2/20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin

2/22 – 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/25: Combate Global MMA Action

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas

2/26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action

Through February: The Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition

Streaming February 1st

1984

Airplane!

The Sequel to Airplane 2: The Sequel

Apartment Problems

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken Arrow

War casualties

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He’s got the game

Invasion by the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.

Jackass number two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Soldiers of the Small Army

Step up

Strictly ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America

Terms of Endearment

The Thing You Do

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There will be blood

Turbulence

Wayne’s World

Streaming February 2, 2012

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 2)

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 9th

Ink Master (Season 13).

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Historical Murder

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35).

The Jim Jefferies Show, Season 3

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 14, 2008

Streaming February 16th

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1).

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: The Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting

Streaming February 17th

Streaming February 22nd

Streaming February 23rd

Air Disasters (Season 15)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Hampton Court Palace

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

You are looking for hidden secrets

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Continue scrolling to find more Paramount Plus news from the last months.

Paramount Plus releases January 2022

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

1/6: Star Trek: Prodigy is back with new episodes

1/19: The End of the Storm

1/20: The Envoys

1/31: The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Paramount Plus Sports

1/1: NCAA Basketball – Memphis @ Wichita State

1/1: NCAA Basketball – Villanova @ Seton Hall

1/1: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ UNLV

1/2: NFL ON CBS Week 17, (check local listings).

1/2: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

1/3: Scottish Professional Football League – Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Wichita State @ Houston

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Texas @ Oklahoma State

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Nevada @ San Diego State

1/9: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doppelheader (check your local listings).

1/15: Professional Bull Riding competition

1/15: NCAA Basketball – West Virginia @ Kansas

1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend

1/16: Professional Bull Riding Competition

1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm”Paramount+ makes its debut

1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn

1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs

1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana

1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State

1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona

1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue

1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada

1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship

Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action

Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals

Streaming January 5, 2009

10 Cloverfield Lane

American Beauty

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Blue Chips

39

Charlie’s Angels

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Devil In A Blue Dress

Fire In The Sky

Footloose

Forces Of Nature

G.I. Jane

Gimme Shelter

Head of State

Hidalgo

Home for the Holidays

Hondo

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Jacob’s Ladder

Last of The Mohicans

Lifeguard

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Once Upon A Time, In The West

Open Range

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity

Para Activity 2

Para-Activity 3

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: Marked Ones

Trains, planes, and automobiles

Real Genius

Red Eye

Resident Evil

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Sidewalks in New York

Snow Day

The Foot Fist Way

The Machinist

The Rugrats Movie

Stepford Wives

Trekkies 2

Scrooge

Three Days of the Condor

Waiting for Superman

Bob?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Tad Hamilton: Win a Date!

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Wuthering Heights

Good Sam (Season 1)

The Amazing Race (Season 33)

Undercover Boss (Season 11)

Stream January 6th

Streaming January 10th

Streaming January 12th

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)

Danger Force (Season 1)

Minisodes of Danger Force (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

Streaming January 13th

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)

Streaming January 19th

Air Disasters (Season 15)

Alternatino and Arturo Castro (Season 1).

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader (Season 1)?

Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)

Blaze and The Monster Machines (Season 5, Episode 5)

Game Of Clones (Season 1)

Ghosted – Love Gone Missing (Season 1)

Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)

Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy

Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)

Looking for Secrets (Season 1)

Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)

Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)

Tosh.0 (Season 11)

Vaxxed Nation

Streaming January 24, 2010

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)

Scroll down to see more Paramount Plus releases from the past months.

Paramount Plus releases December 2021

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

12/2: Queen of the Universe premier

12/2: Rugrats holiday episode debuts

12/12: A Christmas Proposal premieres

12/19: 1883 premieres

12/19: Christmas Takes Flight premieres

12/23: Reno 911! Premiere of The Hunt for QANON

12/31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash premieres

Paramount Plus Sports

12/3, 12/12 Combate Global MMA Action

12/4: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan

12/4: College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

12/5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check your local listings).

12/7/12/8: UEFA Champions League

12/8: Black and White Stripes, The Juventus Story documentary

12/9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

12/11: College Football – The Army-Navy Game

12/12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday

12/12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check your local listings).

12/13: UEFA Champions League Draw

12/14-12/16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

12/16: NWSL Expansion Draft

12/18: NWSL Draft

12/18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA

12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State

12/19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check your local listings).

12/19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic

12/19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final

12/25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

12/25 WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo

12/25: 2021 Rogue Invitational

12/25: The Musial Awards

12/26: NFL On CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings).

12/31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition

Streaming December 1, 2010

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Anchorman

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back to school

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

The Intruder’s Flight

Friday, 13th

From Dusk to Dawn

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 years later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Make Mr.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello).

Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

Gloria: The Siege of Firebase

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents Dracula2000

Wes Craven Presents They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Streaming December 7th

Streaming December 8th

100 Days to Fall in Love premier

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Minisodes of Danger Force (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1).

The Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharoshs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief premieres

Top Elf (Season 1)

Streaming December 9th

Transformers: The Last Knight

Streaming December 15th

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2).

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Streaming December 18th

Scroll down to see more Paramount Plus releases from the past months.

Paramount Plus has new releases for November 2021

Paramount Plus Originals and Specials

11/10: Premiere Clifford the Big Red Dog

11/11: Premiere Of The Game

11/11: Season 2 premiere: All Stars on The Challenge

11/14: Premiere at Adele One Night Only Special

11/14: Premiere at Mayor of Kingstown

11/18: Star Trek Discovery Season 4 premiere

11/18: Texas 6 Season 2 premiere

11/19: Premiere at Oasis Knebworth 1996

11/24 Premiere of The Real World Homecoming Los Angeles

11/26: Premiere at A Loud House Christmas

Paramount Plus Sports

11/3, 11/2: UEFA Champions League

11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force

11/6: SEC – CBS

11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check your local listings).

11/7: Professional Bull Riding Competition

11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/12/11/19, 11/26 Combate Global MMA Action

11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational

11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships

11/13: SEC at CBS

11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doppelheader (check your local listings).

11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica

11/20: NWSL Championship Game

11/20: SEC – CBS

11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check your local listings).

11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League final

11/23,11/24: UEFA Champions League

11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State

11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)

11/27: SEC on CBS

11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 – Check local listings

Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

November: Scotland Professional Football League competition

Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition

Streaming November 1st

Abandon

Family Values of Addams

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Join the Ninja

Eye for an Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday, the 13th Part II

Friday, the 13th Part V: A new beginning

Friday, the 13th Part VI – Jason Lives

Friday the 13th: Part VII:The New Blood

Friday the 13th: Part VIII: Jason takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to beat the high cost of living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time, In The West

Pootie Tang

Charlie Brown: Race for Your Life

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Seattle’s Sleepless City

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Thing You Do

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

Streaming November 3, 2012

Awkward (Seasons 1-4)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew Season 7

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5-5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8).

Streaming November 8th

Streaming November 10th

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8).

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1 & 4, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2).

Tasmania: The Curious Life of Quolls

Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Streaming November 17th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6).

The Loud House (Season4)

These are all the latest Paramount Plus additions. We’ll be back every month with more updates.