April 2022: The release of new movies and TV shows

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. The service streams live basketball matches, pro golf tournaments, and soccer matches every month. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus as well.
April marks the beginning of the second season, which is more mature. iCarly reboot premieres. Paramount Plus also adds Across the Universe, Forrest Gump, Man, I Love You, Little Miss Sunshine, The GodfatherAnd Part II, as well as all four seasons JackassTelevision show.
Paramount Plus releases April 2022
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 4/3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
- 4/5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere
- 4/8: iCarly Season 2 premiere
- 4/11: CMT Awards
- 4/14: Cecilia premiere
- 4/15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)
- 4/28: The offer premiere
Paramount Plus Sports
- 4/2: Documentary on The Loyola Project
- 4/2: MARCH MADDESS RETURNS Documentary
- 4/2: Sail GP Mubadala US Grand Prix
- 4/2: NWSL Challenge Cup – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
- 4/3: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 4/3: Professional Bull Riding – PBR
- 4/3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
- 4/3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary
- 4/3: 2nd Acts for HBCUs
- 4/3: HBCU All-Star Game
- 4/4-4/10 Masters Live
- 4/5-4/6: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/6-4/12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 4/7-4/12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 4/7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29: Combate Global MMA Action
- 4/9: We need to talk
- 4/9 – The Masters Third-Round Coverage
- 4/10: The Masters Final Round Coverage
- 4/12-4/13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
- 4/14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
- 4/14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
- 4/16 Sail GP
- 4/16-4/17: PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 4/18: Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma
- 4/19-4/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 2 matches
- 4/23: NWSL Challenge Cup – North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
- 4/23-4/24: PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 4/24 Professional Bull Riding
- 4/26-4/27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches
- 4/29: The start of the NWSL Regular season
- Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition
- April: NWSL Challenge Cup
- The Scottish Professional Football League Competition is open throughout April
- Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition
- Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage
Streaming April 1, 2010
- 1 Mile to you
- It’s a River
- A Rock ‘N’Roll Heart
- Across the Universe
- Family Values of Addams
- Ali
- Alien Addiction
- Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
- Almost in Love
- Altered minds
- The Jersey Shore
- Autumn Wanderer
- Beatbox
- Before/During/After
- Bitter Melon
- Bloody Sunday
- Bugsy
- Catch me if you can
- Charlotte’s Web
- Chasing Comets
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daffodils
- The Dead Again
- Don’t Read This on a Plane
- Dying with laughter
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Eleven Eleven
- Felony
- Fishing without nets
- Florrie
- Forrest Gump
- Funny Face
- Make a big impression
- Ghost World
- Giants are Alone
- Hair
- Heartbreakers
- Her name was Jo
- Hunky Dory
- Hustle & Flow
- I Hate the Man in my Basement
- I Love You, Man
- Implanted
- I trust in God
- Alma Cogan, in Love
- Ink and Steel
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- King Arthur
- La Cage Aux Folles
- Last 3 Days
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Married to the Mob
- Meet Bill
- Miami
- Men in the Middle
- Natural Vice
- Nesting Dolls
- Nobody is watching
- Office Space
- Only people
- Panic Room
- Ping Pong Summer
- Promised
- Pulp Fiction
- Fire is the new king
- Rook
- Sacred Heart
- Seaside
- Sing Me a Song
- Solace
- Sunshine
- Sweet River
- Teen Witch
- The Ballads of Billy McCrae
- The Believers
- The Bird Catcher
- The Browsing Effect
- The Conversation
- The Dictator
- The First Wives Club
- The Florist
- The Fly
- The Haunting
- The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
- The Hunter
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Long Goodbye
- Manchurian Candidate
- Sponge Out of Water – The SpongeBob Movie
- The Thin Red Line
- The Young Victoria
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Top Gun
- Wedding Palace
- Words and pictures
- Jackass (Seasons 1 – 4)
April 4th Streaming
Streaming April 6th
- Crank Yankers, Season 5
- Siesta Key (Season 2)
Streaming April 13th
- PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
Streaming April 15th
- Dance with me (Season 1)
Streaming April 20, 2010
- 100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
- Alvinnn!!! Alvinnn!
Streaming April 22nd
Streaming April 28th
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Godfather Coda – The Death of Michael Corleone
Paramount Plus has new releases for March 2022
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 2/23: Three Months premieres
- 3/03: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres
- 3/24: HALO premieres
- 3/31/The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres
Paramount Plus Sports
- 3/1 – 3/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State
- 3/8 – 3/9: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- 3/15 – 3/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/18: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/24 & 3/29: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24, 3/27 & 3/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico
- 3/24: Combate Global MMA Action
- 3/26: Professional Bull Riding, (PBR).
- 3/26: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
- 3/27: Professional Bull Riding, (PBR).
- 3/30: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica
- Throughout March: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
- Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition
- March 18 – NWSL Challenge Cup
- March: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout March: Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Streaming March 1st
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 48 Hrs.
- Further 48 Hours.
- Beaches
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Benny & Joon
- Blue Velvet
- Dance Flick
- Deuces Wild
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Downhill racer
- Edward Scissorhands
- Flatliners
- Forever My Girl
- Garden State
- Ghoulies
- Gunfight at The O.K. Corral
- Heaven Can Wait
- Kingpin
- Kiss The Girls
- Look Who’s Talking
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Platoon Leader
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Scary Movie 3
- Selma
- Shanghai Noon
- Shine a Light
- Single White Female
- The Fighter
- The Firm
- The Gift
- The Golden Child
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Last Waltz
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- The Omen
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- The Tailor of Panama
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Terminal
- The Woman in Black
- Vertical Limit
Streaming March 9th
- Aerieal Greece
- America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
- Corporate (Season 3)
- Ex on the beach (Season 4).
- Girl Code (Seasons 3 and 4)
- Inside the Tower of London
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
- MTV Floribama Shore, Season 3
- Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)
- Survivor (Season 42)
Streaming March 10th
Streaming March 16th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
- Bar Rescue (Season 7).
- Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)
Streaming March 23rd
- Summer Days, Summer Nights
- Wrath of Man
- Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)
Streaming March 29, 2009
- Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa Extended Hair
Streaming March 30th
- Age of Humans
- Extraordinary jobs for dogs
- Inside the Food Factory
- Mighty Trains (Season 4).
- Over Australia (Season 1).
- Secrets (Season7)
- Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
Streaming March 31st
Paramount Plus has new releases for February 2022
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres
- 2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Returns with All New Episodes
- 2/11: The In Between premier premieres
- 2/17: Big Nate premieres
- 2-24: Wasteland premieres
Paramount Plus Sports
- 2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/2 – 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
- 2/5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina
- 2/5 – 2/6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/6: Professional Bull Riding – Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 2/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State
- 2/12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas
- 2/12 – 2/13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/13 Professional Bull Riding: Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 2/13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue
- 2/15 – 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
- 2/16 – 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
- 2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
- 2/17 – 2/23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
- 2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview
- 2/19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky
- 2/19 – 2/20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/20: Professional Bull Riding competition (PBR).
- 2/20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin
- 2/22 – 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
- 2/25: Combate Global MMA Action
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland
- Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action
- Through February: The Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Streaming February 1st
- 1984
- Airplane!
- The Sequel to Airplane 2: The Sequel
- Apartment Problems
- Black Sheep
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Broken Arrow
- War casualties
- Clue
- Cousins
- Crocodile Dundee
- El Dorado
- Fight Club
- Glory
- He’s got the game
- Invasion by the Body Snatchers
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.
- Jackass number two
- Jackass: The Movie
- Love Story
- Major League
- McLintock!
- Narc
- Patriot Games
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Roxanne
- Soldiers of the Small Army
- Step up
- Strictly ballroom
- Summer Rental
- Team America
- Terms of Endearment
- The Thing You Do
- The Accused
- The Ambassador
- The Back-up Plan
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Doors
- The French Connection
- The January Man
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Ring Two
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Stepfather
- There will be blood
- Turbulence
- Wayne’s World
Streaming February 2, 2012
- Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 2)
Streaming February 3rd
Streaming February 9th
- Ink Master (Season 13).
- Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)
- Legends of the Pharaohs
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
- Historical Murder
- Stormborn
- The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35).
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Season 3
Streaming February 10th
Streaming February 14, 2008
Streaming February 16th
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)
- Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)
- Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1).
- Ocean Super Predators
- Tasmania: The Curious Life of Quolls
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
- Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting
Streaming February 17th
Streaming February 22nd
Streaming February 23rd
- Air Disasters (Season 15)
- Black Ink Crew Compton
- Hampton Court Palace
- It’s Pony (Season 1)
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
- You are looking for hidden secrets
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Paramount Plus releases January 2022
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 1/6: Star Trek: Prodigy is back with new episodes
- 1/19: The End of the Storm
- 1/20: The Envoys
- 1/31: The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Paramount Plus Sports
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Memphis @ Wichita State
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Villanova @ Seton Hall
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ UNLV
- 1/2: NFL ON CBS Week 17, (check local listings).
- 1/2: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
- 1/3: Scottish Professional Football League – Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Wichita State @ Houston
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Texas @ Oklahoma State
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Nevada @ San Diego State
- 1/9: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doppelheader (check your local listings).
- 1/15: Professional Bull Riding competition
- 1/15: NCAA Basketball – West Virginia @ Kansas
- 1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend
- 1/16: Professional Bull Riding Competition
- 1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm”Paramount+ makes its debut
- 1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn
- 1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs
- 1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana
- 1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
- 1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State
- 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona
- 1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue
- 1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
- 1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada
- 1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship
- Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action
- Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals
Streaming January 5, 2009
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- American Beauty
- Amistad
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Black Rain
- Black Sunday
- Blue Chips
- 39
- Charlie’s Angels
- Commando
- Commando (Director’s Cut)
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Fire In The Sky
- Footloose
- Forces Of Nature
- G.I. Jane
- Gimme Shelter
- Head of State
- Hidalgo
- Home for the Holidays
- Hondo
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Last of The Mohicans
- Lifeguard
- Madonna: Truth Or Dare
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
- Moulin Rouge
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- Once Upon A Time, In The West
- Open Range
- Panic Room
- Paranormal Activity
- Para Activity 2
- Para-Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity: Marked Ones
- Trains, planes, and automobiles
- Real Genius
- Red Eye
- Resident Evil
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Sidewalks in New York
- Snow Day
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Machinist
- The Rugrats Movie
- Stepford Wives
- Trekkies 2
- Scrooge
- Three Days of the Condor
- Waiting for Superman
- Bob?
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Tad Hamilton: Win a Date!
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- Wuthering Heights
- Good Sam (Season 1)
- The Amazing Race (Season 33)
- Undercover Boss (Season 11)
Stream January 6th
Streaming January 10th
Streaming January 12th
- AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
- Danger Force (Season 1)
- Minisodes of Danger Force (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
Streaming January 13th
- AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
Streaming January 19th
- Air Disasters (Season 15)
- Alternatino and Arturo Castro (Season 1).
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader (Season 1)?
- Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)
- Blaze and The Monster Machines (Season 5, Episode 5)
- Game Of Clones (Season 1)
- Ghosted – Love Gone Missing (Season 1)
- Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)
- Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
- Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
- Looking for Secrets (Season 1)
- Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)
- Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)
- Tosh.0 (Season 11)
- Vaxxed Nation
Streaming January 24, 2010
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)
Paramount Plus releases December 2021
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 12/2: Queen of the Universe premier
- 12/2: Rugrats holiday episode debuts
- 12/12: A Christmas Proposal premieres
- 12/19: 1883 premieres
- 12/19: Christmas Takes Flight premieres
- 12/23: Reno 911! Premiere of The Hunt for QANON
- 12/31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash premieres
Paramount Plus Sports
- 12/3, 12/12 Combate Global MMA Action
- 12/4: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan
- 12/4: College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama
- 12/5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check your local listings).
- 12/7/12/8: UEFA Champions League
- 12/8: Black and White Stripes, The Juventus Story documentary
- 12/9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 12/11: College Football – The Army-Navy Game
- 12/12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday
- 12/12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check your local listings).
- 12/13: UEFA Champions League Draw
- 12/14-12/16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
- 12/16: NWSL Expansion Draft
- 12/18: NWSL Draft
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State
- 12/19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check your local listings).
- 12/19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic
- 12/19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final
- 12/25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
- 12/25 WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo
- 12/25: 2021 Rogue Invitational
- 12/25: The Musial Awards
- 12/26: NFL On CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings).
- 12/31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
- Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition
Streaming December 1, 2010
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Anchorman
- 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Alienator
- Back to school
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bull Durham
- Chattahoochee
- Cherry 2000
- Chocolate
- Clerks
- Con Air
- Cujo
- Days of Heaven
- Dead Man Walking
- Erik the Viking
- The Intruder’s Flight
- Friday, 13th
- From Dusk to Dawn
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Halloween H20: 20 years later
- Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hollow Man
- King Kong
- Love Field
- Making Mr. Make Mr.
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- O (Othello).
- Henry
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Shooter
- Silverado
- Soda Cracker
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Superbeast
- The A-Team
- The Black Stallion
- The Black Stallion Returns
- The Curse
- The Dungeonmaster
- The Firm
- The Haunting
- The Heartbreak Kid
- Gloria: The Siege of Firebase
- The Warriors
- Troll
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula2000
- Wes Craven Presents They
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
Streaming December 7th
Streaming December 8th
- 100 Days to Fall in Love premier
- Aerial Greece
- America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
- Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
- Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
- Minisodes of Danger Force (Season 1)
- Inside the Food Factory (Season 1).
- The Tower of London (Season 1)
- Legends of the Pharoshs (Season 1)
- Murderous History (Season 1)
- Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
- Stormborn (Season 1)
- The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
- To Catch a Thief premieres
- Top Elf (Season 1)
Streaming December 9th
- Transformers: The Last Knight
Streaming December 15th
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2).
- Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
- Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
- Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Streaming December 18th
Paramount Plus has new releases for November 2021
Paramount Plus Originals and Specials
- 11/10: Premiere Clifford the Big Red Dog
- 11/11: Premiere Of The Game
- 11/11: Season 2 premiere: All Stars on The Challenge
- 11/14: Premiere at Adele One Night Only Special
- 11/14: Premiere at Mayor of Kingstown
- 11/18: Star Trek Discovery Season 4 premiere
- 11/18: Texas 6 Season 2 premiere
- 11/19: Premiere at Oasis Knebworth 1996
- 11/24 Premiere of The Real World Homecoming Los Angeles
- 11/26: Premiere at A Loud House Christmas
Paramount Plus Sports
- 11/3, 11/2: UEFA Champions League
- 11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force
- 11/6: SEC – CBS
- 11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check your local listings).
- 11/7: Professional Bull Riding Competition
- 11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/12/11/19, 11/26 Combate Global MMA Action
- 11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational
- 11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships
- 11/13: SEC at CBS
- 11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doppelheader (check your local listings).
- 11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica
- 11/20: NWSL Championship Game
- 11/20: SEC – CBS
- 11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check your local listings).
- 11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
- 11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League final
- 11/23,11/24: UEFA Champions League
- 11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys
- 11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State
- 11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)
- 11/27: SEC on CBS
- 11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 – Check local listings
- Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- November: Scotland Professional Football League competition
- Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition
Streaming November 1st
- Abandon
- Family Values of Addams
- All the Right Moves
- Apache Uprising
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Black Dynamite
- Bounce
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Breaking News in Yuba County
- Buffalo Bill and The Indians
- Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
- China Moon
- Cutter’s Way
- Dark Angel
- Doc
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
- Join the Ninja
- Eye for an Eye
- Eye of the Needle
- Fargo
- Flesh and Bone
- Friday, the 13th Part II
- Friday, the 13th Part V: A new beginning
- Friday, the 13th Part VI – Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th: Part VII:The New Blood
- Friday the 13th: Part VIII: Jason takes Manhattan
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hardball
- How to beat the high cost of living
- I Escaped From Devil’s Island
- In Secret
- Modern Girls
- Kate & Leopold
- Once Upon A Time, In The West
- Pootie Tang
- Charlie Brown: Race for Your Life
- Real Men
- Resident Evil
- Revenge of the Ninja
- Sahara
- Single White Female
- Seattle’s Sleepless City
- Star Trek
- Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- The Thing You Do
- The Fifth Element
- The Fighter
- The Fly
- The General’s Daughter
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Outside
- The Prestige
- The Quiet Man
- The Shootist
- The Switch
- The Uninvited
- The Wood
- Troll 2
- True Grit
Streaming November 3, 2012
- Awkward (Seasons 1-4)
- Before I Forget (Season 1)
- Black Ink Crew Season 7
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5-5)
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom (Season 8).
Streaming November 8th
Streaming November 10th
- Aerial Britain (Season 2)
- Air Warriors (Season 8).
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1 & 4, 4-10)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Sacred Sites (Season 2).
- Tasmania: The Curious Life of Quolls
- Cave to COVID: Virus Hunting
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Streaming November 17th
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
- Love & Listings (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol (Season 6).
- The Loud House (Season4)
