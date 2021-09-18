Apprentice star Lottie Lion opens up about secret lesbian fling with Love Island beauty

The Apprentice star Lottie Lion has come out as bisexual after admitting to having a three-month fling with a Love Island star.

Lottie, 22, admitted that she was turned down by Megan Barton Hanson – a bisexual former Love Island star – after she got the courage to ask her out on dates.

However, she did find romance with a different former islander and has told The Sun: “I’m proud of who I am”.

She said: “I have asked Megan on a date. We have been exchanging messages. She is bisexual. I tried to ask her out, but she was with a boyfriend at that time.







“But there was another girl who I went on a few dates with. She was on Love Island too and high profile, but is not openly bisexual. Everyone thinks she’s straight.”

The girl in question has not come out so has not been named publicly, however Lottie wants her to know she thinks she should open up about her sexuality too.







Daily Star has contacted a representative for Meghan Barton Hanson for a comment.

Lord Sugar fired the wannabe entrepreneur after she failed to impress him on The Apprentice 2019.

She said that she was not afraid to share her sexual orientation with friends, even though she feels she might be overlooked by them.







Lottie, who has been with four women and five men over the years, admitted that she considered coming out after a former lover tried to sell her story.

She said: “I just thought ‘do you know what, I want to get there first so it’s on my terms’.”

Lottie is now heading to university to study law.

She claims that her first realization that she might be bisexual came when she watched The Hunger Games, and she loved Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.