Apples Versus Oranges: Which One Is Healthier?

We’ve all heard that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but would this saying be equally or even better suited for oranges? According to LiveStrong, oranges contain much more vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid, and calcium. With all of this nutritional value in mind, it’s no surprise that oranges and other citrus fruits are among the most beneficial when it comes to reducing a person’s risk of death and chronic diseases, per the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

However, Harvard is quick to warn against relying on just one fruit, as variety and quantity are equally important. No single fruit can cover all of your health needs. Apples offer more fiber, vitamin K, and manganese, and quercetin (via Prevention), and according to Harvard, may prove more beneficial when it comes to weight loss and preventing type 2 diabetes.

So, which fruit is healthier? You can draw your own conclusions based on your personal priorities. What is certain, though, is that both offer unique health benefits — and adding both to your diet will be healthier than adding one or neither.