Apple warns all iPhone owners to never make ’sell’ mistake – it’s too dangerous

Apple’s official memo outlines all steps to be taken before you sell or give away your iPhone or iPad.

The very first step is transferring info to your own device – but don’t manually delete items from your old one.

“You shouldn’t manually delete your contacts, calendars, reminders, documents, photos or any other iCloud information while you’re signed in to iCloud with your Apple ID,” Apple warned.

This would remove your content from iCloud and all of your connected devices.

First, back up your device using iCloud.

Activate Wi-Fi then go to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup.

Once you have selected Back up Now, stay connected to Wi Fi until the entire process has been completed.

After you have backed up your content or transferred it to a new computer, you will need to delete the old one.

If you are switching from an Apple phone to a non Apple one (such as Android), unregister iMessage.

To de-register iMessage, go to Settings > Messages and turn off iMessage.

Now go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset Device > Erase All Content and Settings.

Finally, remove the old device you used from your trusted Devices list.

To find your Trusted Devices, go to Settings > Your Name and then scroll down.

The Trusted Devices will be listed and you can tap them to remove them.

You may not be aware that the new owner can access your personal information if you do not follow these simple steps.