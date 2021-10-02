Apple TV Plus Is Not Moving Forward With “Mr. Corman

Apple TV Plus will not move forward with a second season. “Mr. Corman,” A24’s schoolteacher drama starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the streamer has confirmed.

The final episode “The Big Picture”Friday was the day it was released. Gordon-Levitt directed, created, directed, and executive produced the series, which is about a fifth-grade teacher who was also a former musician in the San Fernando Valley.

Apple TV Plus and Gordon-Levitt continue to work together on the animated series. “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,”He is the executive producer and voices a leading character.

