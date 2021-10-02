Apple TV Plus Is Not Moving Forward With “Mr. Corman

Apple TV Plus Is Not Moving Forward With "Mr. Corman
By Tom O'Brien
Apple TV Plus will not move forward with a second season. “Mr. Corman,” A24’s schoolteacher drama starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the streamer has confirmed.

The final episode “The Big Picture”Friday was the day it was released. Gordon-Levitt directed, created, directed, and executive produced the series, which is about a fifth-grade teacher who was also a former musician in the San Fernando Valley.

Apple TV Plus and Gordon-Levitt continue to work together on the animated series. “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,”He is the executive producer and voices a leading character.

