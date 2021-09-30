Apple Studios Lands George Clooney & Brad Pitt & Jon Watts film

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Studios has landed yet another high caliber movie package, making a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring. This deal will see the film get a strong theatrical release.

Watts will produce this film. He previously produced Cop Car, an indie drama that was adapted into the Marvel Spider-Man series. Oscar winners Clooney and Pitt starred together in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

Two lone-wolf fixers are assigned to the same job in this thriller. Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment will also serve as producers. The package was put on the market last Wednesday, with seven bidders.

This package is the latest addition to Apple’s film portfolio for top Apple executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. Others include Emancipation, a new film from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; the highly sought after film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Spirited,” a musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; and “Raymond and Ray,” a new feature film starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

This all comes after Ted Lasso, the Apple series, won many Emmys.

This package was brokered by CAA.