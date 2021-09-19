Apple Store DOWN – website offline hours before NEW iPhone 13 due out

THE official Apple Store has been taken offline just hours before the company is set to host a major gadget event.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 today.

1 The Apple Store is currently out of service Credit: Apple

This will take place at a special Apple event kicking off at 10am California time – or 6pm UK time.

The official Apple store closes every year prior to the Apple event.

This is done in preparation for a major store upgrade, where new products are added.

A message reads: “We’ll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”

The store will likely come back online during – or shortly after – the Apple event.

You’ll then be able browse the latest gadgets that were announced at the event.

We’ve also seen Twitter add a new Apple logo animation in celebration of the upcoming event.

The event is due to kick off at 10am California time – or 6pm in the UK.

The Apple event will be live streamed as it occurs, just like every other year.

In fact it’s an entirely virtual event this year – just like in 2020.

We don’t know much information about the iPhone 13.

As the launch nears, we are seeing more leaks.

It’s possible to make some educated guesses as well about the handset.

It’s extremely likely to support 5G – like last year’s roster of iPhones.

It will also feature a new A15 Apple CPU.

Some of the chief rumours include boosted storage – with a new 1TB model and an upgraded base of 128GB (up from 64GB) – and new colour options.

If the 1TB rumours are true, then we may also be able to see the most expensive iPhone.

We won’t know for sure until Apple announces its major announcement later today.

