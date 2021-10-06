Apple pays touching homepage tribute to Steve Jobs on 10th anniversary of his death

Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death and to commemorate the late Apple co-founder, the world’s largest technology company has transformed their homepage with two touching tributes.

In a 3-minute highlights reel titled “Celebrating Steve”, Apple pulled together many famous moments and achievements throughout Jobs’ life.

The video showcased the moment he made history after introducing the iMac to the tech market, “This is the iMac,” he said. “The whole thing is translucent. You can see into it. It’s so cool.”

It then shows Jobs’ unveiling the groundbreaking iPod before revolutionising it into one of Apple’s best-selling products, the iPhone – with over 900 million active iPhones in the world to date.

The heartwarming clip also showed the moment he removed “Interim” from “Interim CEO” as crowds cheered on, “I’m pleased to announce today that I’m going to drop the interim title”, he said.

The heartwarming tribute highlighted many of Steve Jobs’ achievements (Apple )

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The moment Steve Jobs dropped the interim title (Apple )

There was then an emotional tribute from the Jobs family.

They acknowledged Jobs’ “gifts” and how he taught his family “to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind.”

They opened the statement by saying, “For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together. Our gratitude has become as great as our loss,”

(Apple )

“Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve, and for what he taught us.

“For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured.

“He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind.

“There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves.

“He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well.

“One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty.

“The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us.

“Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence.

“Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly.

“We were blessed to have him as husband and father.”

(Apple )

Sir Jonathan Ive also penned a poignant message to remember his “best friend and creative partner.” He said the 15 years he spent working alongside Jobs were “some of the happiest, most creative and joyful times of my life.”

“Steve’s last words to me were that he would miss talking together”, Ive writes.

“I miss Steve desperately and I will always miss not talking with him”, he added.