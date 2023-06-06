Apple has revealed that it will not be upgrading three iPhones. Find out if yours was affected.

APPLE launched its new iOS 17 at a buzzing event last night.

Some iPhone users are left disappointed after being excluded from the new, exciting update that will be released this fall.

However, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X won’t be able to support the update.

Upgrade your device if you are interested in the latest features.

iOS 17 is only available for iPhone XS and newer iPhone models.

While the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are the oldest devices that will be eligible for the update, this doesn’t mean they’ll get every new feature.

Apple will be releasing some of its biggest features.

This includes the StandBy display for quick info while you’re charging and the Check In feature to notify someone that you’ve arrived home safely.

There are some iPhone features that can only be used on the latest models. For example, FaceTime will not support gesture reactions or augmented reality in FaceTime unless you have an iPhone 12 model.

iPhone 12 or above is required for some of the iOS 17 autocorrect improvements.

There’s also a new accessibility feature called Point and Speak that helps people with vision disabilities interact with text in their environment, but it’s limited to just the Pro models of the iPhone 12, 13, and 14, according to The Verge.

Don’t be upset if you don’t have all of the iPhone XS features.

Watch out next year, when the iOS 18 support will most likely not be available for your device.

