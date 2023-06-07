Apple announces discontinuation of support for beloved items – make sure you check it before the deadline in one month.

Apple has revealed that one of their most popular products will soon be discontinued.

Apple announced an end date for the product’s ability to be repaired at Apple Stores.

2 Apple Stores will no longer offer service for one of their products Photo: Reuters

2 It was a very important laptop at the time. Apple

Apple added the 12-inch MacBook, which will not be supported by the company after June 30, to its list of unsupported devices.

It was launched in 2015. This device sat somewhere between the MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

After 2019, it was no longer produced, but many Apple users loved the device because of its comfort and size.

Mashable India Apple’s rule for “technologically obsolete” products is explained.

Apple considers that a product is technologically obsolete if it has been more than seven year since it last sold it and has determined that it’s no longer economically viable.

The 12-inch MacBook has been retired since April 2016.

Apple’s laptop, which was one of the lightest and portable models it produced, is its first model without a cooling fan.

The path also helped to identify the type of product that customers were most interested in buying.

Price of the first laptop generation was $1,299.

Apple unveiled a variety of products during its WWDC event. This included some new laptops.

Next-generation processors are included in the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The batteries are claimed to have a longer life span and better performance.

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”