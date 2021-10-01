APA Boards ‘The Retaliators’ ‘The Beehive’ Wraps – Global Briefs

Horror at APA Boards ‘The Retaliators’

EXCLUSIVEAPA has joined horror-thriller The Retaliators for domestic and international sales, following its world premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest in August. Better Noise Films will produce the film. It will be shown as the Opening Night Film at Screamfest Horror Film Festival in North America on October 12. It is also slated to screen at Australia’s Night of Horror, Fantasm’s Shock Reel Cinema Fest Orlando, Horrorthon Ireland, Russian International Horror Awards, Orlando Film Festival, and Germany Fantasy Film Festival. The Retaliators is directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr., Bridget Smith and tells the story of a pastor who has been broken and finds his way to revenge. Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Joseph Gatt (Game of ThronesThe cast will include a host of guest stars, including Jacoby Shaddix, frontman of Papa Roach, and Zoltan Batory from Five Finger Death Punch. The title will be sold internationally by APA’s Kyle Loftus and Derek Kigongo. They both said: “We believe that The Retaliators has tremendous global potential based on the response it received at its UK world premiere and the number of invitations received from Festivals around the world. We’re looking forward to the North American premiere at Screamfest at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.”

‘The Beehive’Wraps in Canada

EXCLUSIVE Alexander Lasheras’s sophomore featureThe BeehiveThe film was shot in Langley, British Colombia. The story tells the story about a young girl who is curious and her troubled teenage brother. Her self-righteous father also helps her to put aside their family disputes in the face a pandemic alien invasion. The project is produced by Lasheras’s company Soler Pictures, Arun Fryer (AGA Films), and Mike Johnston (Studio 104 Entertainment), alongside Sushant Desai (Sitting Duck Pictures), and Michelle Morris (Lily Pictures) as Executive Producers. Telefilm Canada, Creative BC, and the Indigenous Screen Office funded the sci-fi thriller. “The Beehive is an engaging sci-fi thriller with a moving family drama at its core. We responded to Alexander’s script immediately and it’s been so rewarding seeing the team bring it to life. We are especially excited for audiences to meet newcomers Meadow Kingfisher and Kaydin Gibson who anchor the film with their commanding performances.”Hilary Hart from Game Theory Films commented. Here’s a look at the movie from the top.

‘The Sopranos’Actor Signs with Key Management

EXCLUSIVEJoseph R. Gannascoli is well-known for his long-running stint as a doctor. The SopranosKey Management, Los Angeles has signed a contract with. A former professional chew, Gannascoli’s credits also include Micky Blue Eyes Ed Wood. ”It’s an honor to be working with an amazing and unique actor like Joseph. Looking forward to the journey together,” said Key Management head Tal Drori.