Anya Taylor Joy reveals how to voice Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros. This Made her a Gamer

The big screen will soon be home to one of the top-selling videogame titles. Super Mario Bros. Movie. Illumination Entertainment’s animated movie will feature Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi. Jack Black plays Bowser, among others. Super Mario Bros. Cast members . It’s a seriously talented lineup of stars, and as the recent trailer debuted, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach is also a major part of the movie. However, there are other things. The Queen’s Gambit actress recently admitted, she wasn’t a Nintendo gamer before nabbing the role.

Talk about a fun form of actor’s research! Thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest role as Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros. MovieTell tell, and she spoke about the transformation that starring in the movie made for her. Modern Luxury,

So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun. Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.

Anya Taylor Joy may have been open about her experiences leading a life. Super Mario Bros. movie without having the lifetime of attachment many of us do around the Nintendo franchise, but hey, it’s never too late to hop into the world. Anya Taylor Joy is currently addicted to gaming at an arcade with her friends.

Taylor-Joy’s words on gaming come just as her voice for Princess Peach debuted in the Second The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Last week, the movie “The Princess Peach” dropped. Her Princess Peach looks like she’ll bring new dimensions to the longtime video game character. Below is a preview.

The movie marks Anya Taylor-Joy’s first time doing a voice role after leading memorable movies in live action like The Witch, Split, Last Night in Soho Especially, Menu. Recently, she filmed “The Actress.” Mad Max prequel, FuriosaWhere is it? She was able to drive stunts without having to obtain a permit While working alongside George Miller, Charlize theron was born.

In the real world, not all things are good. Super Mario Bros. movieThe two-minute trailer saw the Internet mocking Chris Pratt’s performance as Mario again. Recently, Taylor-Joy’s Menu co-star John Leguizamo even Another shared that he thought the casting was inappropriate. “backwards” after he’d been cast for Original Super Mario Bros. Movie Since 1993. The casting announcement was made in 1993. Numerous fans wanted Danny DeVito in the lead role instead.