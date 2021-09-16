Antoine Griezmann receives brutal reaction from Atletico Madrid Fans

The French forward appeared in front of Atletico Madrid fans for the first time since his return to the club from Barcelona, but many supporters were not happy.

Atletico Madrid fans loudly booed Antoine Griezmann upon his first return to the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Atleti received the French forward on transfer deadline day. He was on a season-long loan contract – with an obligation – from Barcelona.

His second debut with Diego Simeone’s side came in a weekend victory at Espanyol, but his first appearance in front of the club’s fans came in Wednesday night’s draw Champions League against Porto.

Simeone introduced Griezmann in the second period as a substitution, but large sections of the home supporters booed him.

It was not the first time on the evening that the fans made their feeling towards the Frenchman known, having also booed his name and number being read out before the match starting, although there was also a smattering of applause.

Griezmann conflicted with Atleti two years ago, and he joined La Liga rivals Barcelona when the release clause was activated.

Spanish media reported that Griezmann had reached an agreement with Barca two months before the 2018/19 season when both sides were competing in the league title race.

That soured relations between the club’s supporters and the player, with the link between the two already frayed with Atleti fans running out of patience with Griezmann’s continued suggestions that he was open to leaving the club.

Griezmann signed a new contract in 2017 after it was reported that Griezmann had a provisional agreement in force to join Manchester United. This occurred before the Atleti transfer ban was confirmed.

The following summer, Griezmann placed his future in his ‘The Decision’ TV show – emulating NBA star LeBron James, who was a big fan.

The forward announced that he was ‘staying’ with Atleti for that season rather than leaving the club, but the manner of the announcement and publicity it generated left a bad taste.

Griezmann was transferred to Barcelona in 2003, but he is now back at Los Rojiblancos almost two years later.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s match, Eduardo Fernandez, the president of the Atlético de Madrid International Peñas Union, explained to L’Equipe: “A part of the public will whistle and insult him, that’s for sure. When his name is announced and as soon as he touches the ball.

“There is a disenchantment. Before, he was our idol. Now he’s just a player like any other. He doesn’t represent much anymore. His image has seriously deteriorated. We’re all still hurt by what he did. Time is going to see our pain heal. He will have to regain our trust and our love.

“It is up to him to be forgiven and to redeem himself. What is the best way to forgive? “Or” What? You can score by sweating it out. He will see the importance of setting goals, and things will slowly get back to normal. I’m convinced that he can become the great player he once was.”

Griezmann netted 133 goals in 257 appearances for Atleti during his first spell before scoring 35 times across two seasons at the Camp Nou.