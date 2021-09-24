Antiques Road Trip expert’s jaw drops as toy rattle makes huge profit

By Brandon Pitt
ANTIQUES Road Trip specialists James Braxton and Irita Marriott were left feeling rattled on the latest episode of the hit BBC show.

A small toy rattle was sold at an auction for a huge sum by the pair, who were on their way through Kent.

Pottering around an antique shop, magpie James spied something shiny.“This is rather an interesting fellow,” He picked up a small rattle.

Taking a closer inspection, the expert mused: “All that glitters is gold. In this case, it isn’t gold though. A brass Indian babies rattle.

“So, it’s got an incorporated whistle and at the other end here you often had a semi-precious stone, maybe coral, possibly jade, something like that.

“It was known sometimes as a baby’s rattle or teether,” he added.

Deciding that the intriguing item could be worth a bob or two, James struck up a bargain with the antique shop owner, buying the rattle for £25.

James and Irita discovered the baby rattle attracted the most attention during an auction with other items later.

“Oh my god, fantastic!” Irita excitedly said as the bids began at £80, meaning James was already guaranteed a profit.

As the bids quickly surpassed £160, James said: “I mean, what’s happened to me?” “Wow,” he added, stunned as the rattle soon attracted a stunning £360 bid.

After a long bidding war, the rattle eventually sold for £400, securing James a tidy profit of £375.

It was revealed that the antique had been sold to a buyer in Belgium, with James remarking: “It’s amazing.”

“I mean it was a spectacular thing,” Irita added, as James nodded in agreement.

Antiques Road Trip is broadcast weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One.

