Anti-vax YouTube couple who claimed jab was ‘affront to human rights’ took their last breath due to covid!!

Dusty and Tristan Graham, who have two children, were staunch anti-vaxxers who regularly spoke about their views on the jab and mask mandates on their YouTube channel.

On Thursday, Dusty passed away from the disease. He died three weeks after his wife, Dusty (who had suffered Covid complications), passed away.

In one of their final videos posted earlier this year, they also shared their opinion on local mask mandates.

Referring to the jab, Dusty said: “Still haven’t gotten you to know what. Still not planning on getting it.

“But if you want to, bully for you,” Tristan added in support of her husband.

Dusty continues by saying he has his “own passport,” referring to his birth certificate and the U.S. Constitution.

Thinking to the future, he added: “I think this will be all behind us in a couple of years,’ Dusty predicted. ‘Then they’ll be like, “You don’t need that anymore.”

Dusty said that he had managed to survive without a vaccine for the past year and knew of friends who contracted the virus together with two of their children.

In another post in late August, Dusty pleaded for funds to help pay for his wife’s funeral while he was still in intensive care himself.

He said: “Dusty here from Alabama Pickers. Tristan passed suddenly in her sleep on Wednesday due to Covid complications.

“I’m currently in ICU myself, battling it out, but will be looking at multiple Expenses within the next week: Medical, Funeral, Burial Plot, Expenses, Casket, etc.!

I would like to leave a bit to help Gabe or Windsor. Everything you can find in the depths of your heart will be so appreciated!! We love you, guys!