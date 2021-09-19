Anti-vax couple who spread message on popular YouTube channel die of Covid within three weeks of each other

AN anti-vax couple who used their YouTube channel to spread their message have died of Covid within three weeks of each other.

Tristan Graham and Dusty Graham were strongly against the coronavirus vaccination, claiming that it was an affront on their human rights.

2 Tristan and Dusty Graham used their YouTube channel to spread their anti-vax views Credit: Youtube

The couple, known as the “Alabama Pickers,” from Huntsville, Alabama, said they had no intention of getting the jab.

Dusty died from the disease Thursday, three weeks after his wife “passed suddenly in her sleep” following complications from Covid.

Their daughter Windsor posted a message on their GoFundMe page saying: “Unfortunately Dusty and Tristan have both passed away.

“Thank you for all the kind words and helping us during this difficult time.”

In a video message, the couple shared their opinions about local mask mandates to followers.

Dusty shared their thoughts on the jab by saying, “I still haven’t got the you know what. It’s not something that I plan to get.

“But if you want to, bully for you,” Tristan also supported her husband.

Dusty then claims he already has is “own passport” referring to his birth certificate and the US Constitution.

He predicted that this would be over in a couple of years. Then they’ll be like, ‘You don’t need that anymore’.”

Dusty said he had managed to survive without a vaccine for the past year and knew of friends who contracted the virus together with two of their children.

Dusty then pleads for funds in a separate post in late August, saying he needed help to pay for his wife’s funeral, while he was struggling in intensive care.

“Dusty here, Alabama Pickers,” he said. Tristan, who was suffering from Covid complications, died in her sleep on Wednesday.

“I’m currently at ICU and fighting it out. However, I will be reviewing multiple Expenses in the next week. Medical, Funeral Plot, Burial plot, Expenses. Casket.

“I would like to have a little left over to help Gabe and Windsor out. Any help you can get in your heart will be greatly appreciated! We love you, guys!

2 The husband and wife team died three weeks apart, both from Covid Credit: Youtube