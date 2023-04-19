Anti-climbing paint is a relatively new concept.

It’s been decades since the anti-climbing paint was invented, but have you ever wondered how it works?

Security paint that prevents unwanted climbers is an excellent way to keep out intruders. Available in many colours, it is also available in various sizes.

1 Since years, many people are still baffled by how intruder alarms work Alamy

People have been wondering about the chemical’s properties for years.

The question was asked on Twitter: “What exactly is anti-climb paint, and how does that work ????”

One person said, “I’ve seen that anti-climb sign on McDonald’s fence. “I don’t know but it worked because I was seated in my car.”

The question was asked: “Maybe you’re being dense, but what exactly is anticlimb paint?” Then how does it work?

A user wondered if it worked like glue.

It does not make it impossible to climb the wall, but it leaves the surface so slippery that it is almost impossible.

This is also very difficult to remove, so it can assist property owners as well as police in identifying burglars.

The revelation is shocking. Youtube video Storror’s video shows the group attempting to scale buildings painted with anti-climb paint.

The video shows them covered in the substance, and struggling to adhere themselves to the walls.

Adding a layer of paint can deter unwanted guests and make it much easier to find them afterward.

A Twitter user tested it for himself. “Anti-climb wall paint”?… I did win though.”