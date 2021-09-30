Anthony Rapp, the Kevin Spacey Accuser?

If you look Anthony Rapp up in Google, the site immediately suggests a search for Kevin Spacey. Rapp’s worst moments in his life are now much more prominently known. He should be more famous than his whistle-blowing on Spacey regarding sexual assault. Let’s learn more about the Broadway legend.

The Spacey Story

Let’s get this out of the way first. Rapp spoke out in 2017 about Spacey trying to molest him. Rapp claims Spacey allegedly put him on a mattress and made unwelcome sexual advances. Rapp was only 14 at the time. Over the last few years, the two have been locked in litigation, and Spacey’s career has effectively been over. To distill Rapp’s career down to this incident is just plain wrong, as it acts as if he’s just a figure in the orbit of his alleged abuser. Rapp is so much, more.

Broadway Star

Rapp is an actor, writer, activist, and Broadway legend. His Broadway career began in 1981 when he starred in a musical based on The Little Prince. He’s worked regularly on stage ever since, including as Charlie Brown in 1999’s You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown. He also brought the character of Lucas to life in If/Then, first on Broadway then on tour.

‘Rent’ Royalty

Rapp’s most beloved role is that of Mark Cohen in Rent. He was part of the show’s original 1996 cast alongside Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, and Idina Menzel. It was a cultural success and became a cultural touchstone during the AIDS crisis. Rapp has been back to the play many times over the past few decades. He also starred in the controversial film adaptation.

The connection to Rent is so strong that it led Rapp to write a book. In 2006, he published a memoir entitled Without You about Rent, his mother, and his life. He made the book into a show.

Films And TV As Well

The stage is just one platform for Rapp. He made his film debut in Chris Columbus’ Adventures in Babysitting in 1987. He’s gotten steady work ever since, with some highlights including an iconic roll in Dazed and Confused, along with Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Renee Zelleweger, and many more. He also played an important role in the Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind alongside Russell Crowe.

What’s He Up To Now?

Rapp is not only a star on television and movies, but he’s also a TV personality. He appeared in the musical episode of Psych and had a few turns on various versions of Law & Order. These roles are nothing compared to his Lt. Commander Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery. He’s the first openly gay character in the history of Star Trek. This is fitting, for Rapp’s been a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for decades.