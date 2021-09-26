Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk net worth – how will they win in the 2021 fight?

Professional boxing is lucrative and Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are about to reap its rewards.

The sport draws in millions from sponsorship money and TV deals and the fight on Saturday night will be watched eagerly by fans from around the globe.

Sky Sports Box Office will are charging £24.95 for people in the UK to watch, while streaming service DAZN will be streaming to 170 countries across the world. 60,000 will also be attending the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the match is being held.

It means that Saturday’s title fight will draw in a lot of money and the two men at centre stage will take much of the benefits.

On Saturday night, the two will go head to head.

Usyk, relatively new to the heavyweight class after only one fight against Derek Chisora in October 2020, will be aiming to capture Joshua’s WBA (Super), IBF and WBO belts.

Speaking at a press conference on 23 September, Joshua spoke of the advantages of his career.

“I’m not a major historian so I won’t reel off every fight I’ve watched but I’ve watched a lot. I don’t do it because I want people to respect me. It’s not complicated.”

“It’s my job, an opportunity to make a living. It’s a blessing.

“These are the best days of my life. I started in 2008 during a global financial crisis and not a lot of people were able to invest in sport, so it’s been a blessing to get this far.

“I promote boxing not to be famous but so that everyone can benefit from it.”

How much will each boxer win?







(Image: Simon Dael/REX/Shutterstock)



According to Total Sportal, Joshua will make a guaranteed £10 million as well as his share of pay-per-view sales. He could earn up to £15 million in total.

It is a sizeable figure, but nowhere near close to his largest pay out. The rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2020 reportedly earned the Brit close to £50 million.

The £3 million guaranteed to Usyk will be the biggest pay out of his career. The Ukrainian could also earn up to £5 million if pay-per-view sales targets are met.

What is their net worth?







(Image: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom)



With 25 professional fights since his first in 2012, Central Recorderday Times Rich List 2021 estimates the man from Watford’s net worth to be £115 million. Though Wealthy Gorilla estimate his net worth to be around $80 million.

Usyk’s net worth his not nearly as high, at around $4 million.







Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play

Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel Play now

Saturday’s match is a real opportunity for Usyk to catapult himself in to the high earning matches. He may see his fortune, which is already impressive, change dramatically should he manage to pull off an upset on Saturday night.

Any upset would surely cause a rematch.

For more incredible stories from the Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.