Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk AJ a STONE Heavier than Usyk! LIVE

GOOD MORNING FIGHT FANS

Are you ready?

Tonight, Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Oleksandr Uzyk, the cruiserweight king.

After a full undercard featuring British talent, the ring walk will take place at 10 o’clock.

Joshua weighed 17th 2lbs (240lbs), at which time he also beat Kubrat Prev in December.

And Usyk, 34 years old, weighed 15th 8lbs (221lbs), which leaves 19 lbs between them.

Usyk was warned that Joshua will soon be imposing his size on him to defeat the formidable challenger.

AJ was assisted by German Shokran Parawani and Australian Demsey McKean, who helped with the smooth southpaw sparring.

SunSport was able to gain insight from both of them. Both predicted a slow burner, with Joshua, 31, gradually making his presence known before closing the show at the backend.

McKean, 30 said that AJ will win the final round. He needs to get him out of his head.

“He’s the biggest heavyweight going so I think it’s only a matter of time until he breaks him down and gets the stoppage win.”

Parwani, a 29-year-old said that AJ would stop him at the end.

“He is conditioned for 15 rounds, he’s sparred guys, six guys, different attributes, different styles, different techniques.”