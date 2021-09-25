Anthony Joshua out to prove who is the heavyweight daddy even though son not interested

Anthony Joshua is aiming to show Oleksandr Usyk who the daddy of the heavyweight division is tonight.
Even though his father is a boxing legend, the British star doesn’t care about Joshua’s dad’s boxing success.
Joshua, 31, will face Oleksandr Uzyk of Ukraine for the WBO/WBA/IBF heavyweight titles.
In preparation, he kept himself in Sheffield for training camp. This meant that he had to be away from his young son Joseph for two-and a half months.
Joshua said: “I made the sacrifice, I stayed in camp this time.
“I used to go home on the weekends to obviously try and catch up with family and stuff. “But this time around I stayed in camp. I didn’t really see my family and stuff, my boy, over that period.
“That’s the longest. But it’s going to be like that now. It’s going to be like that.
“As the years go on I tend to become more disciplined rather than go the opposite way.”
But ‘AJ’ admits ‘JJ’ isn’t too fussed about his dad being the biggest name in British boxing.
He said: “I don’t think he is interested in boxing or sport yet.
“He’s just more like computer stuff like, you know, motorbikes, he likes motorbikes.
“I don’t even know if I’m Daddy, I’m just a mate.
“He’s actually quite independent so he’s chilled, he’s not like—he doesn’t hold my leg and be like, Daddy—do you know what I mean? He’s very independent.
“He’s smart, though, a very smart boy.”
Joshua will earn in excess of £15m for tonight’s clash with former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk.