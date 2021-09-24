Anthony Joshua claims even King Kong couldn’t beat him as he faces Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua fears no opponent and would even line up King Kong for a fight.

This weekend, the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion faces Ukrainian Oleksandr Uzyk in a thrilling fight.

Usyk is going to break the rules and give Joshua only his second defeat as an amateur fighter.

Joshua’s reign as heavyweight champion will be put to the ultimate test, even though Usyk will still win.

He insists that he has no fear going into tomorrow’s crunch clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I love throwback fighters,” The Watford fighter said. “I watch a lot of boxing.







(Image: Getty Images)



“I’m not an easy fight for anyone. I love fighting.

“The last place I would want to be is facing myself.

“I don’t fight good fights to get people to respect me, but if you tell me to fight King Kong, I’d give it a go.

“This is my job, I’m just going to work.

“This is a blessing, these are the best days of my life.”







(Image: Getty Images)



Joshua will be hoping to impress in front of more than 60,000 fights at the home of Spurs tonight.

Experts differ on the outcome, but many believe that AJ will win in a points fight.

The British star has been studying Emanuel Steward’s fighters at the Kronk Gym in Detroit.

That has motivated him to fight a remarkable knockout in his final bout for the WBO crown.

“I feel better now than I did going into the Klitschko fight,” Joshua said.









“It’s not about nerves but I’m just more experienced and I know what I’m doing. I know what I’m going to do – I just know – a knockout.

“It’s Kronk style. I’ve been watching a lot of certain things – I like Emanuel Steward’s mindset. “Obviously you have to do your ABCs but if you follow them you get to KO.

“That’s what I’m here to do – put on a spectacular show. People want to see knockouts. That’s what we’ve got to deliver for the fans.”

The pair weigh in today at the O2 in London with all eyes on how much difference will be between the 6ft 6in Joshua and 6ft 3in Usyk.









Joshua looks to have slimmed down but will still be a much heavier man in the ring.

He said: “Let’s look back – Razor Ruddock, Lennox Lewis, Mike Weaver, Ray Mercer.

“They all weighed about 100kg. I’m no different to these guys and you lot all rave about how great they were.

“But I’m no different – I’m actually closer to these guys. I’ve just tried to replicate how Emanul Steward tried to train his champions.

“I love watching great trainers and figuring out the best way to improve as a fighter and once I do that my body just takes form.”