Anthony Joshua called “damaged goods” and told to steer clear of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua is “damaged goods” after his conclusive defeat against Oleksandr Usyk and should steer clear of a rematch with the Ukrainian, says Frank Warren.

Usyk put on a boxing clinic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to dethrone Joshua, ripping the WBO, IBF and WBA ‘Super’ heavyweight titles from his grasp in a one-sided beatdown over 12 rounds.

Despite weighing almost 20lbs more, AJ failed to make the most of his physical advantages on Saturday night and was instead outboxed by one of the most technically-gifted fighters on the planet.

The crestfallen Brit insists he will be exercising his immediate rematch clause, which Warren believes would be a mistake.







(Image: Action Images via Reuters)



However, the Queensberry promoter says the door is very much still open for a domestic showdown with Tyson Fury.

“He shouldn’t go anywhere near Usyk – he will never beat him,” Warren told the Daily Mail.

“In terms of fighting Tyson Fury, it can happen. Joshua losing has taken away the belts and he is damaged goods now.

Do you think Anthony Joshua should take the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk? Let us know in the comments section below.









“But people would still buy into that fight. It can happen and it can happen in the UK.

“He shouldn’t have a rematch with Usyk. I wouldn’t even think about it if I was him.”

Joshua was on the verge of securing an undisputed battle with Fury, who holds the WBC strap, back in the summer, only for the latter to be ordered by a US court to face Deontay Wilder for a third time.







(Image: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant Central Recorder football email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox – don’t miss a thing. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

And on the back of Saturday’s performance, Warren says his man would have only needed a few rounds to take him out.

“I thought Joshua was poor,” he added. “Take nothing away from Usyk, who was brilliant, but Joshua was poor. He didn’t fancy it at all.

“What was he even doing on the ring walk? He was shaking hands with people in the crowd.







(Image: Top Rank via Getty Images)



“You’re meant to be on a mission. When he was in the ring he looked gun shy.

“Tyson Fury would have destroyed him inside three or four rounds. Tyson has great footwork, a great chin and his hands are as fast as Usyk’s and he is bigger – he would have destroyed Joshua.”