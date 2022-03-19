Anthony Anderson has a message for the fans as Black-ish prepares to end

There have been a lot of comedies that ended their TV runs this year, including HBO’s. InsecureAlready said goodbye to its unexpected conclusion. black-ishAnd AtlantaThe year is coming to an abrupt halt. Fans have known for a while now that the ABC comedy is coming to an end, and even though viewers will continue to get new episodes until the finale’s airing, Anthony Anderson wanted the show’s devoted fanbase to know the Johnson family is thinking about them.

The black-ish star took to Instagram to get viewers to prepare for the comedy’s impending finale. Anderson knows that saying goodbye to Johnsons is difficult, but Anderson wants viewers to celebrate the finale, not dwell on the fact that they are almost gone. To keep with the ish universe’s positive mindset, Anthony Anderson put up an on-brand message to the show’s dedicated viewers.

It was the perfect way to keep the comedy’s branding alive even as the series winds down to its finale. Anthony Anderson wanted his fans to know that he feels exactly the same way as they do. Playing one of television’s favorite dads for eight seasons is a hard thing to let go of, as his message implied. It appeared the TV dad isn’t quite ready to say farewell to his TV family.

The following is the definition of “goodbye-ish”It felt both final and open at the same moment. Season 8 will mark the end of the Johnson family’s current role. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean the TV family won’t continue to live on in some form, as the spinoff grown-ishA fifth season was renewed. Audiences will continue following the life of Yara Shahidi’s Zoey with black-ishMarcus Scribner, a former student of the series, joins the Freeform comedy. Who’s to say that there won’t be more spinoffs?

Despite the sadness that comes with black-ish’s ending, Anthony Anderson has moved on to his next big gig quickly, as he boarded the Law and Order revival. Anderson decided to keep the drama and comedy going after making the switch. black-ish train going even there, though, as he’d like to see TV daughter Marsai Martin on the crime drama revival to answer for all the underhanded dealings of Diane Johnson. He still values the closeness to his TV family.

That was a far cry from the show’s beginning, as TV wife Tracee Ellis Ross has hilariously claimed she didn’t like the actor for years after a particularly embarrassing incident hosting the 2005 Vibe Awards. As they prepare to end the long-running sitcom, the TV husband-wife duo is on good terms.

It will be just a moment before the audience can say goodbye to the Johnson family. black-ishIt will air its last episodes on March 22. This ABC sitcom has been a hit among Black viewers for over 20 years. You can check our 2022 television schedule to see the other shows that will end this year.