Anonymous Source Says Bruce Willis Ordered Ashton Kutcher Not To Be With Demi Moore

Are You Bruce Willis Ashton Kutcher fighting over Demi Moore? One report claims that the? Die HardStar is asking his ex-wife to stay away from her ex-husband. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stay Away From Demi!’

According to Woman’s DayBruce Willis doesn’t like Demi Moore reuniting again with Ashton Kutcher. They reunited to appear in a commercial featuring Mila Kunis. As Moore’s friend, Willis is reeling to see his ex-wife reunite with a man who hurt her so much. It’s as if Willis awoke in a nightmare.

An insider explains, “He doesn’t trust Ashton and never fell for his ‘good guy charms’. The mess he left behind will affect his family forever.” Willis knew all about Kutcher staying in touch with his daughters but didn’t expect to see Moore ever get this close to Kutcher or Kunis.

The Live Free or Die Hard star isn’t going to take this lying down, a source reveals. “He sent a message to Ashton through a couple of powerful pals to be careful around Bruce’s family. It wasn’t a threat so much as a warning that he’s got Demi’s back,”The insider concludes.

What’s Going On With Moore And Kutcher?

The story’s very premise is not quite right. Demi Moore, not Ashton Kutcher, filmed a Super Bowl commercial. The Punk’d star was obviously an inspiration for the humorous ad, but there’s no sign he had anything to do with the shooting.

This ad implies that Moore and Kutcher are doing better, but it is misleading to say they reunited and did the ad together.

How could the threat be? Woman’s DayCould you possibly have access to such information? If Willis really felt this way, social media would’ve been an excellent avenue for this very warning. Instead, the tabloid insists that Willis sent the message. “through a couple of powerful pals.”

Take the following example: If the source is certain that Willis is warning them, why not print it? Why not tell these powerful friends who they are? This outlet is not motivated to keep these people anonymous. It is the opposite. Woman’s DayIt would be much more convincing if it actually provided the information it claims to have. This story is outdated and vague by approximately 10 years.

Very poor reputation

This outlet ran a story once about Demi Moore falling in love with Bruce Willis. Although the decision by Willis to quarantine Moore rather than his wife was a surprise to the nation, it is clear that the couple did not get back together.

Mila Kunis was reported to have said that she and Kutcher would divorcing in 2020. However, they seem happier than ever. If you want to find out more about any of them, this is not the place you need.

